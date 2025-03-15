TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
PDI-P’s Hasto hears bribery, obstruction of justice indictment

Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) prosecutors allege Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto was behind the bribery of a General Elections Commission (KPU) member and helped a fellow party member to evade the law.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, March 15, 2025

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) shows a statement to journalists ahead of the indictment hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Central Jakarta on March 14, 2025. (AFP/Aditya Irawan)

The trial against Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto on charges of bribery and obstruction of justice kicked off on Friday, with Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) prosecutors reading an indictment against the politician that detailed his involvement in a case involving a former General Elections Commission (KPU) member.

According to the prosecutors, Hasto, along with his aide Donny Tri Istiqomah and PDI-P members Harun Masiku, who is currently on the run, and Saeful Bahri, bribed former KPU commissioner Wahyu Setiawan S$57,350 (US$42,881) in 2019.

“The money was given with the intent of pushing the KPU to approve the request to replace Riezky Aprilia, an elected House of Representatives lawmaker from the South Sumatra I electoral district, with Harun,” KPK prosecutor Wawan Yunarwanto said as he read the indictment at Friday’s hearing.

Fee for legislature seat

The case started when a PDI-P legislative candidate in the district, Nazarudin Kiemas, passed away shortly before voting day in the 2019 election.

The seat left empty was then given to Riezky, who won the second-most votes in the electoral district. Hasto allegedly told Donny and Saeful to request the poll body to give the empty seat to Harun instead of Riezky.

