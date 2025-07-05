Prosecutors seek seven years for Thomas Lembong in sugar graft case

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Attorney General’s Office (AGO) prosecutors demanded that the bench declare former trade minister Thomas Lembong guilty in a corruption case pertaining to sugar imports and sentence him to seven years behind bars.
rosecutors have demanded a seven-year prison sentence for former trade minister Thomas Lembong for his alleged role in a corruption case pertaining to raw sugar imports.
In addition to the prison term, Attorney General’s Office (AGO) prosecutors also urged the panel of judges at the Jakarta Corruption Court to slap the defendant with a Rp 750 million (US$46,236) fine, as reported by Antara.
The former minister is standing trial in a corruption case pertaining to sugar imports during his term as a trade minister between 2015 and 2016. He was accused of manipulating raw sugar import policies to enrich himself and at least 10 other individuals, most of whom were representatives of sugar companies.
In the indictment letter, prosecutors alleged that Thomas had issued import permits without seeking approval at ministerial coordination meetings or obtaining recommendations from related institutions.
His policies had allegedly caused state losses of some Rp 578 trillion.
Read also: Thomas Lembong strikes defiant tone in first corruption hearing
At the first hearing in March, Thomas and his legal team objected to the prosecutor’s accusations, arguing that the indictment was invalid for contradicting provisions in the 2001 Anticorruption Law.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.