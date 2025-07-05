TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prosecutors seek seven years for Thomas Lembong in sugar graft case

Attorney General’s Office (AGO) prosecutors demanded that the bench declare former trade minister Thomas Lembong guilty in a corruption case pertaining to sugar imports and sentence him to seven years behind bars.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, July 5, 2025

Former trade minister and graft defendant Thomas Lembong (left) embraces his wife Maria Franciska Wihardja (right) upon entering the Jakarta Corruption Court courtroom on Friday in Jakarta ahead of a hearing. Prosecutors demanded that the judges sentence Thomas to seven years behind bars for his alleged role in a corruption case pertaining to raw sugar imports. Former trade minister and graft defendant Thomas Lembong (left) embraces his wife Maria Franciska Wihardja (right) upon entering the Jakarta Corruption Court courtroom on Friday in Jakarta ahead of a hearing. Prosecutors demanded that the judges sentence Thomas to seven years behind bars for his alleged role in a corruption case pertaining to raw sugar imports. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

P

rosecutors have demanded a seven-year prison sentence for former trade minister Thomas Lembong for his alleged role in a corruption case pertaining to raw sugar imports.

In addition to the prison term, Attorney General’s Office (AGO) prosecutors also urged the panel of judges at the Jakarta Corruption Court to slap the defendant with a Rp 750 million (US$46,236) fine, as reported by Antara.

The former minister is standing trial in a corruption case pertaining to sugar imports during his term as a trade minister between 2015 and 2016. He was accused of manipulating raw sugar import policies to enrich himself and at least 10 other individuals, most of whom were representatives of sugar companies.

In the indictment letter, prosecutors alleged that Thomas had issued import permits without seeking approval at ministerial coordination meetings or obtaining recommendations from related institutions.

His policies had allegedly caused state losses of some Rp 578 trillion.

Read also: Thomas Lembong strikes defiant tone in first corruption hearing

At the first hearing in March, Thomas and his legal team objected to the prosecutor’s accusations, arguing that the indictment was invalid for contradicting provisions in the 2001 Anticorruption Law.

Related Article

Strengthening police as a civilian and democratic institution

Health insurance co-payment policy: Shooting fish in a barrel

Three British nationals face one year in prison over Bali drug charges

AGO seizes ‘historic’ sum of money from palm oil corruption case

Minister Budi Arie in hot water over online gambling indictment

More in Indonesia

 View more
This aerial picture taken on April 4 2019 shows Lake Toba, from Sigapitan, which covers some 1,707 square kilometers of North Sumatra, nearly twice the size of Singapore. The lake, formed by a gigantic volcanic eruption some 70,000 years ago, is the largest resurgent caldera on Earth.
Archipelago

Forest fire threatens Lake Toba’s UNESCO Global Geopark status
A stock illustration of the assault word highlighted in a dictionary.
Archipelago

Lenient sentences given to soldiers who attacked North Sumatra village
Former trade minister and graft defendant Thomas Lembong (left) embraces his wife Maria Franciska Wihardja (right) upon entering the Jakarta Corruption Court courtroom on Friday in Jakarta ahead of a hearing. Prosecutors demanded that the judges sentence Thomas to seven years behind bars for his alleged role in a corruption case pertaining to raw sugar imports.
Politics

Prosecutors seek seven years for Thomas Lembong in sugar graft case

Churchgoers are silhouetted as they attend Christmas mass in Bekasi on December 25, 2021.
Society

State turns blind eye to rising intolerance
This handout photo, taken on June 23, 2025, by the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), shows rescue workers attempting to evacuate Juliana Marins, a Brazilian national who fell into a ravine on Mount Rinjani, Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara, after going missing on June 21.
Editorial

Climbing should never kill
In order: Motorcycle deliverymen working for three different online companies, Gojek, Grab and Shopee, wait for the green light at a crossroads in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2022.
Regulations

Drivers, customers wary of ride hailing fare hike plan

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Forest fire threatens Lake Toba’s UNESCO Global Geopark status
Market Pulse

Beyond galleries: Inside Jakarta’s thriving indie art markets
Archipelago

Lenient sentences given to soldiers who attacked North Sumatra village
Politics

Prosecutors seek seven years for Thomas Lembong in sugar graft case
Archipelago

Brazil plans to take a legal action in the death of Juliana Marins
Economy

Bali continues agriculture push on shaky ground
Politics

House to question Prabowo’s envoy nominees over weekend

Academia

Insight: Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

