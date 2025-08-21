TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Govt in crisis-control mode over tax hike

Amid growing public unrest over reports of steep property tax hikes, Home Minister Tito Karnavian has instructed regional heads to consider economic conditions in their own jurisdictions and to exercise careful, effective public communication before implementing policies.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, August 21, 2025

“I have instructed regional heads to adjust the taxable value of property and tax rates in consideration with people’s capacity and local socio-economic realities. They must also ensure proper public communication before enacting such policies,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a Constitution Day event on Monday.

