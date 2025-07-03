Seven years prison sentence sought against PDI-P's Hasto

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Prosecutors of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) urged the bench to declare Hasto guilty of bribery and obstruction of justice in a case involving former General Elections Commission (KPU) member.
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) prosecutors have requested a panel of judges at the Jakarta Corruption Court to declare Hasto Kristiyanto, the secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), guilty of bribery and obstruction and to punish him with a seven year jail sentence.
Aside from the prison sentence, the judge was also urged to slap Hasto with “a Rp 600 million (US$36,947) fine or six months of imprisonment in default”, KPK prosecutor Wawan Yunarwanto read the sentence demand during a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on Thursday, as quoted by Antara.
The PDI-P senior politician is standing trial for his alleged role in the bribery of former General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan.
The antigraft body suspected Hasto, along with his aide Donny Tri Istiqomah and PDI-P members Harun Masiku and Saeful Bahri of bribing the KPU member S$57,350 (Rp 730 million) to push the poll body to approve a request to replace an elected PDI-P lawmaker from South Sumatra with Harun.
The case also implicated former Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) member Agustiani Tio Fridelina, who discussed the fee needed to pass Harun as a House lawmaker.
Saeful, Wahyu and Agustiani had been convicted in the case, while Harun still remains at large more than five years after he was named a suspect in a bribery case in 2020.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.