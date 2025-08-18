Hasto returns as PDI-P secretary-general after presidential pardon

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
ndonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri has reinstated Hasto Kristiyanto in his role as the party’s secretary-general, nearly two weeks after an amnesty from President Prabowo Subianto annulled his corruption conviction.
The decision was announced during a closed-door meeting last week at the party’s headquarters in Jakarta, where new central board executives gathered for the first time since their appointment at the congress in Bali earlier this month.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, PDI-P executive Andreas Pareira said Hasto’s return to the secretary-general post for the next five years should not come as a surprise, likening it to a strategy in football where successful teams often avoid unnecessary changes.
“In football, there is a saying: Don’t change a winning team,” Andreas said. “[The last legislative election [in February of last year] was PDI-P’s third consecutive win, and Hasto was part of it. I think that’s what Megawati took into account.”
The decision makes Hasto, widely known as Megawati’s most trusted aide, the longest-serving secretary-general in the party’s history, now entering his third term after holding the role for two consecutive terms since 2014.
Hasto’s return to the post comes less than a month after he was sentenced to prison in late July for his role in an old bribery case linked to fellow party member Harun Masiku, who remains a fugitive to date.
PDI-P, the largest party in the government-dominated House of Representatives and the only party outside Prabowo's government, has painted Hasto’s arrest as an effort to target him for being critical of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, a former party member who backed Prabowo in the last election.
