PDI-P’s Hasto sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for bribery

PDI-P, the country’s largest party in the House and the only major party that has not joined President Prabowo Subianto’s ruling coalition, has claimed the probe of its secretary-general is politically motivated.
he Jakarta Corruption Court on Friday sentenced Hasto Kristiyanto, a top executive of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the country's only de facto opposition party, to 3 years and 6 months in jail for bribing a senior election official for a House of Representatives seat.
The judges said Hasto was found guilty of providing Rp 400 million (US$24,484) to bribe former General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan to help fellow party member Harun Masiku secure a seat in the House that was vacated after a lawmaker-elect died in March 2019.
The court described Hasto’s role as critical to the bribery operation, noting that his access to Wahyu, who had served as the KPU official from 2017 to 2022, through institutional ties made his involvement “irreplaceable”.
Harun has also been named suspect in the case for his alleged roles as a funder and a direct beneficiary.
“The defendant’s role in this bribery scheme was essential and could not be replaced by any other party,” one of judges said.
The panel of judges, however, did not find Hasto guilty of obstruction of justice in related to the hunt of Harun, who has fled and become a fugitive after he was named a suspect five years ago.
