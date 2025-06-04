TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Pancasila Day reunites political rivals

Monday’s Pancasila Day celebration marked President Prabowo Subianto’s second meeting with de facto opposition party chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri and an unexpected reunion between her and former party member Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka. 

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, June 4, 2025 Published on Jun. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-06-03T18:30:44+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Pancasila Day reunites political rivals President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands on Monday with Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri during the ceremony to celebrate the birth of the country's founding ideology Pancasila at the Foreign Ministry’s Pancasila building in Jakarta. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

T

he Pancasila Day celebration marked a rare occasion that brought together the country’s current and former leaders despite recent political tensions, as President Prabowo Subianto met with former president Megawati Soekarnoputri, who also reunited with former party member Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Prabowo was seen greeting Megawati, the chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), who attended the Monday event at the Foreign Ministry’s Pancasila building in her capacity as head of the Agency for the Implementation of the State Ideology of Pancasila (BPIP) steering committee.

Senior politicians and former vice presidents Try Sutrisno and Jusuf Kalla joined the two politicians.

Monday’s ceremony commemorated the anniversary of the country’s founding ideology Pancasila. Prabowo’s predecessor, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, established June 1 as a national holiday to honor the speech delivered by founding president Sukarno, Megawati’s father, when he introduced the five principles 80 years ago.

In a luncheon hosted by Prabowo after the ceremony, the President and Megawati were seen exchanging pleasantries and jokes.

It was the second meeting between Prabowo and Megawati since he assumed office in October of last year. The first came in April when Prabowo met Megawati at her residence in Central Jakarta. That meeting was widely viewed as a reconciliation after Prabowo’s decisive election victory, which pushed the PDI-P to be the only de facto opposition party to the President’s Gerindra Party-led Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM).

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo, Megawati make joint appearance for Pancasila Day

Popular

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil
US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?

US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Related Articles

Gibran makes first official visit to new capital Nusantara

Indonesia, China agree to bolster ties ahead of ASEAN summit

PDI-P pledges to defend democracy

PDI-P urges loyalty, conformity among affiliated regional heads

Gibran congratulates Singapore's Wong on election win

Related Article

Gibran makes first official visit to new capital Nusantara

Indonesia, China agree to bolster ties ahead of ASEAN summit

PDI-P pledges to defend democracy

PDI-P urges loyalty, conformity among affiliated regional heads

Gibran congratulates Singapore's Wong on election win

Popular

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil
US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?

US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

More in Indonesia

 View more
All in a row: A woman and her child walk past subsidized housing for media industry workers on Tuesday at Gran Harmoni Cibitung Residential Complex, Bekasi Regency, West Java. The government has prepared 1,000 subsidized homes in the first phase for media industry workers across Indonesia under the Mortgage Financing Liquidity Facility (FLPP) scheme.
Society

Govt’s plan to downsize subsidized housing faces internal, public opposition
Controversial methods: West Java governor Dedi Mulyadi (third left) speaks with students on May 5 while inspecting a character and discipline training camp at a military education center in West Bandung regency, West Java. Hundreds of students from various regions across West Java found to be involved in street brawls, motorbike gangs or addicted to online games have been sent to undergo an intensive training led by Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel for at least 14 days.
Archipelago

West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days
Pious procession: Balinese women carry offerings on their heads on Oct. 16, 2024, as they proceed to the site of a ritual in the Alas Kedaton tourist area in Kukuh village, Tabanan regency, Bali.
Archipelago

Bali to clamp down on illegal foreign-owned businesses

Highlight
South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung (center) and his wife Kim Hye-kyung (right) leave after the inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 4, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

South Korea's new President Lee vows to revive democracy from 'near demise'
Civil service recruits burn tires during a rally in protest at the government’s decision to delay their initiation as civil servants in the frontyard of the Southeast Sulawesi Legislative Council in Kendari on Monday, March 10, 2025. In a statement read out during the rally, the protesters, who have passed the selection process, demanded the government revise its plan to delay the start of employment for the successful candidates.
Editorial

Older, slower bureaucracy
A bank employee counts China's renminbi or yuan notes next to US dollar notes at a Kasikornbank branch in Bangkok on Jan. 26, 2023.
Economy

RI eyes cheaper financing with yuan, Aussie bonds

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Can ASEAN build a sustainable data center future?
The Neighborhood

The Coffee Run: A third space for every pace

Asia & Pacific

Lee Jae-myung's rise from poverty to the South Korean presidency
Asia & Pacific

South Korea's new President Lee vows to revive democracy from 'near demise'
Companies

Integrated EV battery project in Halmahera to break ground this month
Academia

Sekolah Rakyat: A path to equity, if ministries align
Society

Govt’s plan to downsize subsidized housing faces internal, public opposition
Archipelago

West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Pancasila Day reunites political rivals

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.