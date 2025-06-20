TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Early school a new burden
Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Mt Lewotobi Laki-Laki’s alert status raised to highest level
Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption
Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Early school a new burden
Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Mt Lewotobi Laki-Laki’s alert status raised to highest level
Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption
Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Impeachment discourse aimed to keep Gibran under pressure

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, June 20, 2025 Published on Jun. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-06-19T11:28:06+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Impeachment discourse aimed to keep Gibran under pressure Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka takes the oath during the presidential inauguration ceremony at the Parliament building in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

A

forum of retired senior military and police officers has officially submitted a proposal to the House of Representatives to impeach Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka. The group, which includes high-profile figures like former vice president Try Sutrisno, argues that Gibran's path to office was marred by undemocratic processes and legal flaws.

The challenge has put Indonesia’s political establishment in a delicate position. While the proponents carry significant moral authority, major political parties are reacting with caution, wary of confronting Gibran’s primary backer: his still widely popular and influential father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Pro-government political parties like Golkar and the United Development Party (PPP) have acknowledged the forum's right to express its views but emphasized that any impeachment must follow strict constitutional procedures and require a valid legal justification, which they argue is currently lacking.

In contrast, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), whose leader Megawati Soekarnoputri has had a political rift with Jokowi, has urged President Prabowo Subianto to take the demand seriously.

President Prabowo's administration has dismissed the proposal. Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani insisted that the President and Vice President won the election legally. Speaking for the President, special advisor Wiranto stated that while Prabowo respects the aspiration of the retired generals, he will not respond to the demand.

The forum's entire case rests on the controversial 2023 Constitutional Court ruling that changed the age requirement for presidential and vice-presidential candidates, enabling Gibran to run. The forum argues this ruling, made when the court was led by Jokowi's brother-in-law, was itself a violation of procedural law.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

However, impeaching a vice president is an arduous process. According to the 1945 Constitution, it requires evidence of severe legal violations, such as treason or corruption, and must gain the support of a two-thirds majority in the House. Given these high procedural barriers and the political reluctance to challenge the Jokowi-Prabowo alliance, the path to impeachment appears highly unlikely.

Popular

Early school a new burden

Early school a new burden
Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Mt Lewotobi Laki-Laki’s alert status raised to highest level

Mt Lewotobi Laki-Laki’s alert status raised to highest level

Related Articles

Analysis: Raja Ampat controversy, between nickel mining or sustainable tourism

Analysis: PKS loses its Islamist sting in Prabowo’s coalition government

Analysis: Danantara’s test case in rescuing bleeding SOEs through cross-subsidy

Analysis: Free basic education ruling may strain budget, disrupt private school sector

Analysis: KPPU flags monopoly risk in TikTok-Tokopedia merger

Related Article

Analysis: Raja Ampat controversy, between nickel mining or sustainable tourism

Analysis: PKS loses its Islamist sting in Prabowo’s coalition government

Analysis: Danantara’s test case in rescuing bleeding SOEs through cross-subsidy

Analysis: Free basic education ruling may strain budget, disrupt private school sector

Analysis: KPPU flags monopoly risk in TikTok-Tokopedia merger

Popular

Early school a new burden

Early school a new burden
Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Mt Lewotobi Laki-Laki’s alert status raised to highest level

Mt Lewotobi Laki-Laki’s alert status raised to highest level

More in Opinion

 View more
Pupils of Maitreya Wira Dumai elementary school in Dumai, Riau, eat fruit after finishing their free nutritious meals on Jan. 7, 2025.
Academia

A turning point for agrifood investment in Asia and the Pacific
Congolese refugees gather on May 7, 2025, during a food distribution operation at the Musenyi refugee site in Giharo, southeastern Burundi, for a possible chance to receive aid.
Academia

The number of people uprooted by war remains shockingly high
The global financial services sector stands at a turning point. After years of gradual artificial intelligence adoption, from robotic process automation to virtual assistants, we are witnessing the rise of something fundamentally more powerful: Agentic AI systems that can reason, plan and act with autonomy.
Academia

Why agentic AI is the future of financial services in Indonesia

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto speaks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg on June 19, 2025.
Europe

Prabowo shores up ties with Putin
North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (left) and Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf gesture at the Presidential Office in Jakarta following a video conference meeting with President Prabowo Subianto on June 17, 2025. The meeting decided that four disputed islands along the border between the two provinces now belong to Aceh.
Editorial

A test of trust
An activist attends a Kamisan (Thursdays) silent protest in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on May 17 , 2018, demanding justice over deaths during riots during the fall of former president Suharto in May 1998.
Politics

Calls grow for Culture Minister’s dismissal over 1998 mass rapes denial

The Latest

 View more
Style

Walking the line: Indonesian designers embrace AI without losing their soul
Middle East and Africa

How Trump embraced Israel's campaign against Iran
Culture

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Asia & Pacific

Court drops 1MDB-related money laundering charges against Najib Razak
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo touts growing Russia ties after talks with Putin
Companies

Govt launches Rp 1.5 trillion solar panel factory in Central Java
Academia

A turning point for agrifood investment in Asia and the Pacific
Companies

Govt to sanction Morowali industrial park for environmental violations
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Impeachment discourse aimed to keep Gibran under pressure

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.