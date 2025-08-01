TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Trump gets his way on tariffs, but global trade system intact for now
Severe fuel shortage hits Jember following closure of vital road for renovation
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Trump gets his way on tariffs, but global trade system intact for now
Severe fuel shortage hits Jember following closure of vital road for renovation
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Amid Trump tariffs, Indonesia, EU settle differences to boost trade

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, August 1, 2025 Published on Jul. 31, 2025 Published on 2025-07-31T23:51:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An illustration of Indonesian and European Union flags on a table An illustration of Indonesian and European Union flags on a table (Shutterstock/Fly Of Swallow Studio)

T

he resurgence of global trade uncertainty under United States President Donald Trump’s second term has prompted Indonesia and the European Union to resolve long-standing disputes and accelerate the conclusion of negotiations on the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA), aiming to finalize the deal by September. However, significant hurdles remain, particularly Indonesia’s compliance with the EU’s anti-deforestation regulations.

During a recent visit to Brussels, President Prabowo Subianto and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed a political agreement to wrap up the decade-long IEU-CEPA talks, now entering their final phase. Many analysts view the signing as a direct response to the growing uncertainty in global trade sparked by the return of Trump-era tariffs.

Prabowo also secured a separate trade deal with Trump, reducing US tariffs on Indonesian goods from 32 percent to 19 percent, albeit after making substantial concessions. In contrast, Von der Leyen is still negotiating with Washington, with no breakthrough yet.

Prabowo’s leadership in pushing the 19 rounds of IEU-CEPA negotiations, launched in 2016, toward completion has been widely praised. The most contentious issues have been the EU’s restrictions on Indonesian palm oil and Indonesia’s ban on nickel ore exports. Both have been escalated to the World Trade Organization, but it is still unclear which side is conceding more ground.

Encouragingly, the IEU-CEPA will eliminate tariffs on up to 80 percent of Indonesian exports to the EU, including palm oil. Yet, the biggest challenge will be navigating non-tariff barriers such as the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which remains in place. Indonesian Palm Oil Producers Association (GAPKI) chairman Eddy Martono warned that despite tariff relief under the IEU-CEPA, the EUDR poses a serious hurdle for palm oil entering the European market.

Under the EUDR, Indonesia is classified as a “standard-risk” country for deforestation, alongside fellow palm oil giant Malaysia. This designation requires Indonesian palm oil exports to undergo strict sustainability and traceability checks that could disproportionately impact independent smallholder farmers. As a result, Indonesia must strengthen its compliance mechanisms if it wants to continue accessing the EU market. While challenging, this also presents an opportunity to innovate and lead in sustainable agribusiness.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Palm oil remains a cornerstone of Indonesia’s export economy, generating US$27.8 billion in export revenue last year, down slightly from $30.3 billion the year prior. Once a major buyer, the EU has become a less significant destination due to growing regulatory barriers, prompting Indonesia to shift more of its palm oil exports to Asian markets, particularly China and India.

Popular

Trump gets his way on tariffs, but global trade system intact for now

Trump gets his way on tariffs, but global trade system intact for now
Severe fuel shortage hits Jember following closure of vital road for renovation

Severe fuel shortage hits Jember following closure of vital road for renovation
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Related Articles

Did we just sell our privacy to the US?

French PM says EU-US trade deal an act of submission, dark day for Europe

EU, US strike 'biggest-ever' trade deal

Analysis: Tom Lembong verdict: Loyalty, not merit, takes precedence

Trump, EU chief to meet Sunday in push for trade deal

Related Article

Did we just sell our privacy to the US?

French PM says EU-US trade deal an act of submission, dark day for Europe

EU, US strike 'biggest-ever' trade deal

Analysis: Tom Lembong verdict: Loyalty, not merit, takes precedence

Trump, EU chief to meet Sunday in push for trade deal

Popular

Trump gets his way on tariffs, but global trade system intact for now

Trump gets his way on tariffs, but global trade system intact for now
Severe fuel shortage hits Jember following closure of vital road for renovation

Severe fuel shortage hits Jember following closure of vital road for renovation
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

More in Opinion

 View more
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (left) and United States President Donald Trump take questions from reporters on Feb. 7, 2025, during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

Japan needs a true vision of peace for the next 80 years
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) talks with an advisor next to President Prabowo Subianto during a plenary session of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025.
Academia

A new trade agenda for climate-resilient development
A man interacts with a quadruped robot named “Magic Dog“ by Magiclab on July 29 during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) at the Shanghai World Expo and Convention Center in Shanghai.
Academia

China's rebound has a distinct 'cool factor'

Highlight
People check candidates before casting their ballots during the local executive elections to elect governors, mayors and regents in Darul Imarah, on the outskirts of Banda Aceh on November 27, 2024.
Politics

Indirect election push sparks democratic concerns
Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his speech during his annual foreign policy speech at the ministry's office in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025.
Editorial

Protect our diplomats
Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (second right) delivers a press statement alongside Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (second left), State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi (fourth right) and House Commission III chair Habiburokhman (left) at the legislative complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on July 31, 2025. The House has approved President Prabowo Subianto’s request to grant abolition to Thomas Trikasih Lembong and amnesty to Hasto Kristiyanto.
Politics

Prabowo redeems PDI-P’s Hasto, Tom Lembong

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Japan needs a true vision of peace for the next 80 years
Academia

A new trade agenda for climate-resilient development
Regulations

Thailand, Cambodia welcome 19 percent US tariff

Science & Tech

Artists, scientists breathe life into prehistoric woman
Academia

China's rebound has a distinct 'cool factor'
Academia

Bridge-building where it matters: Indonesia’s moment in UNESCO’s new era
Regulations

Trump hits dozens of countries' goods with steep tariffs
Politics

PPP calls members to pray for late ex-chair Suryadharma Ali
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Amid Trump tariffs, Indonesia, EU settle differences to boost trade

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.