TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
White House to target banks over alleged discrimination
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
White House to target banks over alleged discrimination
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Diversifying partnerships in Indonesia’s nickel downstreaming strategy

Given the current geopolitical climate, Indonesia must further diversify its partnerships to strengthen the resilience of its nickel downstreaming strategy.

Alloysius Joko Purwanto and Han Phoumin (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, August 6, 2025 Published on Aug. 5, 2025 Published on 2025-08-05T13:06:43+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Smoke rises at Weda Bay Industrial Park (WBIP), a major nickel processing and smelting hub, in Lelilef Sawai, Central Halmahera, North Maluku. Smoke rises at Weda Bay Industrial Park (WBIP), a major nickel processing and smelting hub, in Lelilef Sawai, Central Halmahera, North Maluku. (AFP/-)

T

he signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in late May between the Indonesian Investment Authority (INA), state asset fund Danantara and French mining and metallurgy company Eramet marks a significant step by the Indonesian government to diversify partnerships in its nickel sector. The agreement, which aims to create a strategic investment platform covering the entire nickel value chain, from extraction to industrial processing, signals a corrective shift in policy.

This development comes just one month after South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) withdrew from a US$8.45 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery project in Indonesia, and was replaced by China’s Huayou. It also reflects Indonesia’s readiness to raise environmental and social standards in its mining industry. In mid-2024, Eramet and Germany’s BASF exited a $2.6 billion nickel-and-cobalt refinery project in Halmahera, citing environmental and social concerns.

Given the current geopolitical climate, Indonesia must further diversify its partnerships to strengthen the resilience of its nickel downstreaming strategy, improve the sustainability of its nickel industry and boost the global competitiveness of its nickel-based commodities. At least two aspects of partnership diversification are critical: Investment and market development.

Since 2016, foreign direct investment (FDI) in Indonesia’s nickel processing and refining sector has focused heavily in Sulawesi and Maluku. These regions have become hubs for the country’s nickel downstreaming industry, supported largely by joint ventures dominated by Chinese companies. Chinese ownership in major industrial parks includes at least 49.7 percent in Morowali, Central Sulawesi (IMIP); 100 percent in Weda Bay, North Maluku (IWIP); and 68 percent in Konawe, South Sulawesi (IKIP).

The result has been a near-total shift of Indonesia’s nickel ore production toward domestic processing and refining. Since 2020, practically all mined nickel ore has been converted into higher-value commodities such as ferronickel, nickel pig iron (NPI), mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) and nickel sulphate, all of which are crucial inputs for steelmaking and EV battery production. MHP, produced through high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL), is used to manufacture nickel sulphate, which is a key precursor for battery cathodes.

However, the dominance of a single country in the supply chain may deter other investors due to perceived market imbalance. Concerns about unequal treatment and pricing practices within a supply chain dominated by established players from one country are likely contributing to the reluctance or withdrawal of potential new investors.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Indonesia began exporting MHP in 2021. According to United Nations Comtrade data, the export value rose sharply, from $311 million in 2021 to $2.14 billion in 2022 and $2.66 billion in 2023. While unit prices declined between 2022 and 2023 due to global oversupply, export volumes continued to rise. Indonesia’s global market share in MHP exports jumped from 14.8 percent in 2021 to 77.3 percent in 2023.

However, the market remains heavily concentrated. Nearly all of Indonesia’s MHP exports went to China; 100 percent in 2021, 91.8 percent in 2022 and 99.7 percent in 2023. A similar pattern is seen with nickel sulphate exports, which began in 2023 and amounted to $234 million, or 19 percent of the global total, making Indonesia the second-largest exporter after South Korea. Yet again, 100 percent of this output was exported to China.

This dependence on a single off-taker country poses significant vulnerability to geopolitical shocks, techno-political policy changes and other external disruptions.

To advance a more diversified and resilient downstream nickel industry, Indonesia must take at least the following four steps:

First is guaranteeing fair and competitive market conditions. The government must assure prospective investors of fair treatment and equal opportunity across the supply chain. This includes transparent rules on supply and pricing of raw and processed materials, as well as consistent, investor-friendly regulatory frameworks. Independent monitoring mechanisms should be introduced to ensure a level playing field and avoid monopolistic control by incumbent players.

Second is adopting higher environmental and social standards. Indonesia should commit to stronger environmental, social and safety standards in its mining and processing sectors. While such standards may increase production costs, they help mitigate externalities and enhance the long-term competitiveness of nickel-based products. Adherence to high standards will also expand access to environmentally conscious export markets.

Third is strengthening domestic capabilities. It is crucial to build the technical and institutional capacity of Indonesian firms, both national and local, so they can play key roles in the nickel value chain. This includes mastery of processing and refining technologies, as well as digital tools for supply chain management and environmental impact tracking throughout the lifecycle of nickel-based products, especially EV batteries.

And fourth, build a strong domestic market for nickel-based products. Indonesia’s ambition to become a major EV manufacturing hub must be supported by a robust domestic market. Strengthening domestic demand for EVs will provide a stable foundation for the nickel industry, enabling the country to determine its own technological roadmap and reduce reliance on foreign buyers. Domestic market development also ensures the long-term viability and strategic autonomy of the industry.

---

The writers are energy economists at ERIA (Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia. The views expressed are personal. 

 

Popular

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

Related Articles

The crisis of the Chinese family

State-owned enterprises: Between legal protection and public accountability

The bitter reality behind sugarcane downstreaming

Bodies crushed by nickel mines, no climate justice in Kabaena

Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

Related Article

The crisis of the Chinese family

State-owned enterprises: Between legal protection and public accountability

The bitter reality behind sugarcane downstreaming

Bodies crushed by nickel mines, no climate justice in Kabaena

Vale Indonesia to seek up to $1.2bn financing in 2026-2027, official says

Popular

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

More in Opinion

 View more
Rice terraces are seen on January 1, 2014, at Jatiluwih village in Tabanan regency, Bali.
Academia

How selfie parks limit tourism damage to destinations
Smoke rises at Weda Bay Industrial Park (WBIP), a major nickel processing and smelting hub, in Lelilef Sawai, Central Halmahera, North Maluku.
Academia

Diversifying partnerships in Indonesia’s nickel downstreaming strategy
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officials present five suspects of a case pertaining to a road project in North Sumatra during a press conference on June 28, 2025, at the KPK headquarters in Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
Academia

As Indonesia turns 80, the fight against corruption continues

Highlight
A German Air Force (Luftwaffe) airman uses a forklift to load a humanitarian aid pallet into the cargo bay of an A400M Atlas military transport aircraft on the tarmac at King Abdullah II airbase in Zarqa, Jordan, on August 5, 2025, before taking off for a humanitarian aid airdrop mission over the Gaza Strip. Israel has been fighting Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza for 22 months and imposed a total blockade on March 2, partially lifted in May to allow a US-backed private agency to open food distribution centers.
Middle East and Africa

UN warns expanded Israeli Gaza war risks 'catastrophic consequences'
Street economy: A scavenger ties up used cardboard boxes he salvaged to sell for recycling in Jakarta on Feb. 22, 2022. Extreme poverty in Jakarta stood at 0.89 percent of the population as of March 2022, according to Statistics Indonesia, with the city government aiming to bring it to zero next year.
Editorial

Less poverty but little relief
Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, August 4, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia readies Gaza rice delivery as Israeli attacks persist

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Singapore boost defense ties amid global uncertainty
Archipelago

Two Chinese, one Indonesian dead in Bali boat sinking
Regulations

Developers slam housing offtake agency plan as off-target, inefficient
Jakarta

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents return home despite uncertainty
Companies

Denmark’s Perspirex exits Indonesia after influencer smears, unfair play
Table Setting

Vinyl, cocktails and an eight-course Japanese feast in a Senopati gem
Archipelago

British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty
Regulations

BGN asks for Rp 24t top-up as beneficiary numbers grow
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.