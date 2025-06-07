TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo sends Gerindra officials to meet Megawati, deliver confidential message

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, June 7, 2025 Published on Jun. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-06-06T21:32:51+07:00

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) talks with House Speaker Puan Maharani of the PDI-P and Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Gerindra Party at her residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, in this undated photo.

fficials from President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party have revealed that they met with Megawati Soekarnoputri—the matriarch of the de facto opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P)—at her private residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, to deliver a confidential message from the President.

Gerindra executive chairman and House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad shared the news on his Instagram account on Thursday, saying the delegation “received guidance and input for the good of the nation under the leadership of Pak Prabowo” during the visit a few days earlier.

When asked by reporters about whether the meeting discussed the possibility of the PDI-P joining Prabowo’s big-tent Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), Dasco said no, but acknowledged that the topic often comes up during interactions between the two parties. 

He also stopped short of revealing the agenda discussed during the meeting with Megawati, saying it involved a confidential message from the President.

Separately, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, who accompanied Dasco to Megawati’s residence, said the country’s fifth president had reminded him to “stay healthy and take care of Prabowo,” as quoted by Antara.

Political observer Kunto Adi from Padjadjaran University suggested the visit was likely linked to the PDI-P’s upcoming congress, where the party is expected to announce its political stance regarding Prabowo’s administration. 

“It is very possible that [the increasingly intense relationship between Prabowo and Megawati] signals that the PDI-P will soon join Prabowo’s cabinet,” he said, as reported by Kompas.

Indonesia bury China's hopes of reaching 2026 World Cup

Indonesia bury China's hopes of reaching 2026 World Cup
Purbalingga holds 'Chased by Sumanto the cannibal' race to attract tourists 

Purbalingga holds ‘Chased by Sumanto the cannibal’ race to attract tourists 
Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Pressure mounts on Gibran as impeachment process continues

Indonesia-Australia ties: Time to turn trust surplus into tangible gains

Prabowo's paradox: Building healthy democracy as lasting legacy

Civil society can help Indonesian democracy survive

Pressure mounts on Gibran as impeachment process continues

Indonesia-Australia ties: Time to turn trust surplus into tangible gains

Prabowo's paradox: Building healthy democracy as lasting legacy

Civil society can help Indonesian democracy survive

Indonesia bury China's hopes of reaching 2026 World Cup

Indonesia bury China's hopes of reaching 2026 World Cup
Purbalingga holds 'Chased by Sumanto the cannibal' race to attract tourists 

Purbalingga holds ‘Chased by Sumanto the cannibal’ race to attract tourists 
Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) talks with House Speaker Puan Maharani of the PDI-P and Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Gerindra Party at her residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, in this undated photo.
Illustration of bribery
Kompolnas urges sanctioning Makassar officers for alleged extortion, assault
Cattle check: A quarantine officer inspects a herd of cattle on June 20 aboard the Barokah Jaya in Kalbut Port, Situbondo, East Java. The animals, which are being transported for Idul Adha (Day of Sacrifice), are priced at between Rp 20 million (US$1,329) and Rp 25 million per head.
Demand for Idul Adha sacrificial livestock drops amid economic slowdown

This aerial handout picture taken on December 21, 2024, and released on January 31, 2025 by Auriga Nusantara shows a general view of deforestation at an area on Kawei Island in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua province.
Energy ministry temporarily halts nickel mining operations in Raja Ampat
Muslim worshippers gather for prayers at the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Mecca on June 2, 2025 ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage.
Don’t neglect our pilgrims
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers the keynote address at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, May 30, 2025.
Indonesia's silence at Shangri-La Dialogue raises questions

US court says Trump can bar AP from key White House events for now
Prabowo sends Gerindra officials to meet Megawati, deliver confidential message
Japan says 'progress' but no 'agreement yet' in US tariff talks
Kompolnas urges sanctioning Makassar officers for alleged extortion, assault
Brazil fires drive acceleration in Amazon deforestation: Report
Trump says China's Xi agreed to let rare earth minerals flow to US
From bros to foes: How the unlikely Trump-Musk relationship imploded
Overcrowding forces halt to Gaza aid distribution, Idul Adha holiday marked by violence
