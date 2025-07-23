Former marine fighting for Russia pleads to regain citizenship

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
In a video uploaded on his personal TikTok account @zstorm689 on Sunday, Satria apologized to President Prabowo Subianto, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Foreign Minister Sugiono for his “ignorance in signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry”.
former Indonesian marine who joined the Russian military in its operations in Ukraine has pleaded for repatriation and requested the reinstatement of his citizenship, which had been annulled following his desertion from the Indonesian Military (TNI).
The man, identified as Satria Arta Kumbara, reportedly joined the Russian military operation in Ukraine sometime before May. He has asked the Indonesian government to help terminate his contract with the Russian forces and restore his citizenship.
In a video uploaded on his personal TikTok account @zstorm689 on Sunday, he apologized to President Prabowo Subianto, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Foreign Minister Sugiono for his “ignorance in signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry”.
“I never intended to betray my country [Indonesia]. My decision to join a foreign military service was purely driven by economic hardship,” Satria said, claiming that he had not foreseen the consequences of losing his Indonesian citizenship.
The video, gaining traction on TikTok, was not the first time Satria had gone viral on social media.
He posted another video in May claiming to be a former Marine Corps member and shared photos of himself in both Indonesian and Russian military uniforms. In May’s post, he also revealed that he had joined the Russian military and “fought alongside Russian forces in Ukraine”.
Read also: Govt revokes citizenship of former navy personnel who allegedly joined Russian military
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.