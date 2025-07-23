Former marine fighting for Russia pleads to regain citizenship

In a video uploaded on his personal TikTok account @zstorm689 on Sunday, Satria apologized to President Prabowo Subianto, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Foreign Minister Sugiono for his “ignorance in signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry”.

A former Indonesian marine who joined the Russian military in its operations in Ukraine has pleaded for repatriation and requested the reinstatement of his citizenship, which had been annulled following his desertion from the Indonesian Military (TNI).

The man, identified as Satria Arta Kumbara, reportedly joined the Russian military operation in Ukraine sometime before May. He has asked the Indonesian government to help terminate his contract with the Russian forces and restore his citizenship.

In a video uploaded on his personal TikTok account @zstorm689 on Sunday, he apologized to President Prabowo Subianto, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Foreign Minister Sugiono for his “ignorance in signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry”.

“I never intended to betray my country [Indonesia]. My decision to join a foreign military service was purely driven by economic hardship,” Satria said, claiming that he had not foreseen the consequences of losing his Indonesian citizenship.

The video, gaining traction on TikTok, was not the first time Satria had gone viral on social media.

He posted another video in May claiming to be a former Marine Corps member and shared photos of himself in both Indonesian and Russian military uniforms. In May’s post, he also revealed that he had joined the Russian military and “fought alongside Russian forces in Ukraine”.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Govt revokes citizenship of former navy personnel who allegedly joined Russian military