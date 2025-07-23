Analysis: Gibran’s assignment A surreptitious way to show him the door

Vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrives at the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) office in Jakarta on Jan. 3, 2024, to clarify his suspected campaign activities during Car Free Day on Jl. Thamrin, Jakarta, on Dec. 3, 2023. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

N ine months into his job, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has finally been given a specific assignment: Oversee the acceleration of development in Papua, Indonesia’s easternmost region that is both resource-rich and among the most impoverished.

It is also the site of escalating tension between the Indonesian Military (TNI) and armed separatist groups.

No president has been able to tackle Papua’s complex development challenges since 1969, when the region formally became a part of Indonesia. This raises serious doubts as to whether the 37-year-old Vice President, who has limited government experience, can make any significant contribution.

It has also sparked speculation that this assignment could be a strategic maneuver by President Prabowo Subianto to deal with his deputy amid their strained relationship.

Constitutionally, a vice president is the second in command, but their responsibilities are determined solely at a president’s discretion. Prabowo, who turns 74 this year, has assigned a tough job for which Gibran is hardly equipped.

The Vice President’s new assignment was announced by Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Mahendra last week, while Prabowo was on an overseas tour.

Officials have pointed out that the 2021 Papua Special Autonomy Law actually mandates a vice president to “synchronize, harmonize, evaluate and coordinate” accelerated development of the region.