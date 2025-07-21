TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Regulatory fog clouds Indonesia Airlines’ launch timeline

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Regulatory fog clouds Indonesia Airlines’ launch timeline

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: ‘Oil godfather’ named suspect, yet justice remain islands apart

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, July 21, 2025 Published on Jul. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-07-18T13:11:45+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
24/7: The Refinery Unit VI is seen lighting up the nightscape of Pertamina Balongan in Indramayu, West Java. 24/7: The Refinery Unit VI is seen lighting up the nightscape of Pertamina Balongan in Indramayu, West Java. (JP/Jerry Adiguna)

A

fter five months of intense speculation, Muhammad Riza Chalid, dubbed the “godfather of oil”, has been named as a suspect by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) for his alleged role in a colossal Rp 285 trillion (US$17.4 billion) graft case. The scandal implicates subsidiaries of state-owned oil and gas holding company Pertamina as well as third-party contractors.

The AGO plans to charge Riza as the beneficial owner of PT Tanki Merak and PT Orbit Terminal Merak, both of which were allegedly at the center of an intricate scheme to secure fraudulent government contracts with Pertamina. The illicit activity reportedly led to substantial state losses of Rp 2.9 trillion.

The massive scandal first came to public attention in late February, when the AGO announced the arrest of nine individuals in connection with racketeering and illicit gains from activities conducted between 2018 and 2023, including fuel adulteration and import-export fraud. Among the initial nine detainees was Riza’s son, Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza, who was implicated as the beneficial owner of PT Navigator Khatulistiwa, which allegedly profited from marking up contracts for shipping Pertamina’s fuel products.

Kerry’s arrest set the stage for the investigation targeting his father. Following his detention, the AGO searched both Kerry and Riza’s properties, confiscating documents, hundreds of millions in cash, and family computers, all of which pointed to an intricate web of illicit dealings.

The AGO’s investigation has hit Riza with a reality check against his long-held “godfather” status. The 65-year-old businessman and oil tycoon has a career spanning decades back to the New Order regime of autocrat Soeharto. After Soeharto's fall, Riza managed to maintain a strong influence across several subsequent administrations.

It is an open secret that the oil magnate discreetly bankrolled numerous presidential campaigns, including that of President Prabowo Subianto, who reportedly received Riza's endorsement and a Rp 500 billion donation for his 2014 campaign. Seeing as the current administration is actively pursuing Riza's empire, this suggests a significant shift in their previously speculated ties.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

It is believed that the judiciary’s investigation into Riza could extend beyond a noble quest to eradicate systemic corruption, possibly as a deliberate strategy to depose the long-standing "mafia don" of the oil and gas sector, though no clear successor has been identified as yet.

Popular

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Related Articles

Analysis: Government’s dubious response to slowing economy

Analysis: Cybersecurity breaches on major securities firms raise alarm

Analysis: Agrinas Palma shakes up leadership to undertake palm oil mission

Analysis: Indonesia bets on EV batteries to reinvigorate manufacturing

Analysis: RI mulls more cost-efficient but not necessarily most effective electoral system

Related Article

Analysis: Government’s dubious response to slowing economy

Analysis: Cybersecurity breaches on major securities firms raise alarm

Analysis: Agrinas Palma shakes up leadership to undertake palm oil mission

Analysis: Indonesia bets on EV batteries to reinvigorate manufacturing

Analysis: RI mulls more cost-efficient but not necessarily most effective electoral system

Popular

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

More in Opinion

 View more
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shows a signed letter on tariffs to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on July 7, 2025, at the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

Will the Indonesia-US deal boost or blur FDI potential?
Electronic data capture (EDC) devices of three banks.
Opinion

Analysis: BRI graft case: Another layer of governance failure in SOEs
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka attends the commemoration of Pancasila Day on June 2, 2025 at the Pancasila Building, a historic hall within the Foreign Ministry's compound, in Jakarta.
Editorial

Gibran’s Papua test

Highlight
Oily business: Chevron Indonesia Company operates an offshore platform in Sepinggan field in Makassar Strait, 37 kilometers east of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on April 23, 2019. Oil and gas industry looks to remain strategic despite the global commitment to net-zero emissions.
Companies

Eni reportedly plans to invest $10b in Kalimantan offshore gas project
President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java on June 23, 2025 to discuss about the latest development of global conditions and their effects to Indonesia's national interests. Among officials attending the meeting are Foreign Minister Sugiono (bottom, second right), Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (top, second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (top, third right) and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (top, fourth right).
Editorial

Dual jobs, more problems
Fatal flaw: A group of people gathers on July 19, 2025, at the site of a house destroyed by fire on Jl. Kutilang in Bukit Duri, Tebet, South Jakarta. Four children were killed and four other people were injured in the fire that engulfed three rented houses, according to data from the South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency.
Jakarta

Deadly Bukit Duri fire exposes Jakarta’s ongoing electrical hazards

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Will the Indonesia-US deal boost or blur FDI potential?
Companies

IMR Group: A Decade of India–Indonesia Synergy
Opinion

Analysis: BRI graft case: Another layer of governance failure in SOEs
Politics

Calls grow for Prabowo to end deputy ministers’ dual roles
Editorial

Gibran’s Papua test
Archipelago

Three dead, two missing, after ferry catches fire in North Sulawesi
Archipelago

W. Java Police take over stampede case at wedding of governor’s son
Asia & Pacific

China confirms Xi meeting with EU's von der Leyen, Costa
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: ‘Oil godfather’ named suspect, yet justice remain islands apart

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.