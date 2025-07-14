TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Wreck of Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry found upside down in Bali Strait
Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Strengthening legal certainty in the palm oil industry
Prabowo in Brussels to seal EU deal amid US tariff threat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Wreck of Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry found upside down in Bali Strait
Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Strengthening legal certainty in the palm oil industry
Prabowo in Brussels to seal EU deal amid US tariff threat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Prabowo’s nominee for Washington post proves to be an anti-climax

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, July 14, 2025 Published on Jul. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-07-11T14:07:49+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Two US Marines take up positions on the West Front of the US Capitol as preparations are made prior to the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington, DC on Jan. 20. Two US Marines take up positions on the West Front of the US Capitol as preparations are made prior to the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington, DC on Jan. 20. (AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto’s choice of a senior bureaucrat to be Indonesia’s new ambassador to the United States is somewhat anticlimactic, casting doubts on whether he has picked the right person for the right job, and at the right time.

The Washington, DC post has been vacant for over two years, and it was thought that Prabowo would pick someone with far more negotiating and diplomatic experience and credentials to represent the country in what must be one of the most strategically important but at the same time toughest diplomatic jobs for any Indonesian ambassador.

Washington is the seat of the most powerful government on earth, and any ambassador from any nation will find it particularly challenging to work in the city to be able to get noticed, and to have access to the White House and other top administration officials and congress.

The often erratic and unpredictable policies of President Donald Trump make the job even harder. Mediocrity does not cut it, and even good is often not good enough. Excellence is the very minimum quality needed for Indonesia’s next ambassador to the US.

Dwisuryo Indroyono Soesilo, 70, served briefly as coordinating minister for maritime affairs under president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in 2014. A PhD in geological remote sensing from the University of Iowa in the US, he spent all his career as a civil servant in different government agencies.

Last week his nomination was approved by House of Representatives Commission I, which oversees foreign affairs, only three days after President Prabowo submitted his name, along with those of 23 other nominees to head Indonesian embassies in other countries.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Prabowo gave most of the new ambassadorial jobs to career diplomats, in contrast with Jokowi who used the presidential prerogative to give out the jobs as rewards to his loyalists. This is somewhat surprising for Prabowo, a president known to have low trust in diplomats so much that he gave the job of foreign minister to Sugiono, a trusted aide and politician from his Gerindra party, also with limited exposure to diplomacy.

Popular

Wreck of Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry found upside down in Bali Strait

Wreck of Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry found upside down in Bali Strait
Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4

Related Articles

Prabowo in Brussels to seal EU deal amid US tariff threat

Analysis: Trade Ministry deregulates imports to boost competitiveness

Prabowo seeks meeting with Trump as tariff looms

Prabowo presses for Latin America trade pact as US tariff threat rises

Analysis: RI mulls more cost-efficient but not necessarily most effective electoral system

Related Article

Prabowo in Brussels to seal EU deal amid US tariff threat

Analysis: Trade Ministry deregulates imports to boost competitiveness

Prabowo seeks meeting with Trump as tariff looms

Prabowo presses for Latin America trade pact as US tariff threat rises

Analysis: RI mulls more cost-efficient but not necessarily most effective electoral system

Popular

Wreck of Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry found upside down in Bali Strait

Wreck of Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry found upside down in Bali Strait
Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4

More in Opinion

 View more
A general view of the opening session of the first National History Seminar, held on Dec. 14, 1957, in Yogyakarta.
Academia

Revising history: A return to an incomplete narrative?
Tech effect: A student collects data for electronic voter identification on Jan. 24, 2024, at SMA Kartika XIX-1 senior high school in Bandung, West Java. The Bandung administration reached out to high school students to achieve its target figure for first-time voters registered for the 2024 general election.
Academia

Why governing algorithmic politics in electoral law matters
President Prabowo Subianto looks on during the first plenary session of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6. BRICS leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday are expected to decry United States President Donald Trump's “indiscriminate“ trade tariffs, saying they are illegal and risk hurting the global economy.
Academia

Trump’s letter makes BRICS a strategic bet for Indonesia

Highlight
European Union flags flutter on the day European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sept. 12, 2024.
Europe

EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the 58th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 9, 2025.
Editorial

Beyond ASEAN centrality
One of the giant electronics companies from Taiwan, PT Pegatron Technology Indonesia, officially began operating its plants in the Batamindo Industrial Zone, Batam, Riau Islands, Tuesday (09/07). The factory, which occupies 1 hectare of land, produces Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB) for Smart Home with an investment of USD 40 million, the factory in Batam is Pegatron's first expansion in Southeast Asia. Pegatron Factory Building in Batamindo Industrial Park. - JP / Fadli / vja / 19
Companies

US tariffs put ‘significant pressure’ on RI industrial estates

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Amid Air India probe, US FAA, Boeing notify fuel switch locks are safe
Economy

China exports soared in June, beating forecasts
Markets

Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds
Academia

Revising history: A return to an incomplete narrative?
Academia

Why governing algorithmic politics in electoral law matters
Europe

EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal
Academia

Trump’s letter makes BRICS a strategic bet for Indonesia
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo’s nominee for Washington post proves to be an anti-climax
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Prabowo’s nominee for Washington post proves to be an anti-climax

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.