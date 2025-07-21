TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
PSI closes congress with Kaesang reelection, Jokowi support

The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) wrapped up its first congress with a major rebrand that saw the reelection of chairman Kaesang Pangarep and crucial support from his father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, as it seeks to build momentum toward the 2029 legislative elections.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, July 21, 2025 Published on Jul. 20, 2025

Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chairman Kaesang Pangarep delivers his speech following his reelection as chairman during the party's congress in Surakarta, Central Java, on July 19, 2025. Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chairman Kaesang Pangarep delivers his speech following his reelection as chairman during the party's congress in Surakarta, Central Java, on July 19, 2025. (Antara/Maulana Surya)

T

he formerly youth-oriented Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) wrapped up its first congress with a major rebrand that saw the reelection of chairman Kaesang Pangarep and crucial support from his father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, as it seeks to build momentum toward the 2029 legislative elections.

The two-day event in Central Java’s Surakarta, which is the hometown of Jokowi’s family, came to a close on Sunday night with a speech from Kaesang, who a day prior secured a second term as party chairman until 2030.

Kaesang said the chairmanship race, which used a “one member, one vote” system, was part of the PSI’s “political transformation”.

Kaesang won 62.58 percent of the vote, while his rivals, PSI West Java chapter’s deputy chair Ronald Aristone Sinaga and party spokesperson Agus Mulyono Herlambang, received 22.2 percent and 12.5 percent of the vote, respectively.

Kaesang on Saturday acknowledged the shortcomings of his first term, particularly in regard to his failure in leading the party to pass the threshold to secure seats in the House of Representatives during the 2024 legislative elections.

“In my first tenure, I only had three months [to prepare for the 2024 elections]. Now, I have four years [until the 2029 elections]. Place your trust in me,” he said.

Read also: PSI rebrands in closer alignment with Jokowi

Related Articles

Government stays mum on Jokowi’s health amid growing public concern

KPK may question North Sumatra’s Bobby Nasution in road graft case

Fresh faces, party stalwarts in the mix in PPP leadership race

Prabowo shuts down talk of running for a second term

Analysis: Jokowi looks for next political vehicle in PSI

More in Indonesia

 View more
Illustration of online intimidation and trolling.
Archipelago

Civic coalition slams online assault against critics
Figures with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words “Artificial Intelligence“ in this illustration created on Feb. 19, 2024.
Society

Slow regulation raises concerns over Indonesia’s AI push
People are seen at the square of Garut, West Java on July 18 after a deadly stampede at a public event to celebrate the wedding of Garut deputy regent Putri Karlina and Maula Akbar, the eldest son of West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi.
Archipelago

Three killed in stampede at wedding party of West Java governor’s son

Highlight
A worker supervises loading and unloading services on March 28, 2023 at the Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. According to a recent Statistics Indonesia (BPS) report, Indonesian exports grew 7.13 percent year-on-year in September 2024 to US$23.56 billion, the highest figure since December 2022.
Companies

RI exporters seek to split tariffs with US buyers to ensure demand
President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java on June 23, 2025 to discuss about the latest development of global conditions and their effects to Indonesia's national interests. Among officials attending the meeting are Foreign Minister Sugiono (bottom, second right), Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (top, second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (top, third right) and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (top, fourth right).
Editorial

Dual jobs, more problems
Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chairman Kaesang Pangarep delivers his speech following his reelection as chairman during the party congress in Surakarta, Central Java on July 19, 2025.
Politics

PSI closes congress with Kaesang reelection, Jokowi support

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Civic coalition slams online assault against critics
Academia

Global banking rules are failing emerging markets
Society

Slow regulation raises concerns over Indonesia’s AI push
Archipelago

Three killed in stampede at wedding party of West Java governor’s son
Academia

Fall of a tech darling: Nadiem and the Chromebook graft scandal
Politics

NasDem urges Prabowo to decide on new capital city project
Companies

RI exporters seek to split tariffs with US buyers to ensure demand
Asia & Pacific

Japan PM's future in doubt after election debacle
