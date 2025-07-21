PSI closes congress with Kaesang reelection, Jokowi support

Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chairman Kaesang Pangarep delivers his speech following his reelection as chairman during the party's congress in Surakarta, Central Java, on July 19, 2025. (Antara/Maulana Surya)

The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) wrapped up its first congress with a major rebrand that saw the reelection of chairman Kaesang Pangarep and crucial support from his father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, as it seeks to build momentum toward the 2029 legislative elections.

The two-day event in Central Java’s Surakarta, which is the hometown of Jokowi’s family, came to a close on Sunday night with a speech from Kaesang, who a day prior secured a second term as party chairman until 2030.

Kaesang said the chairmanship race, which used a “one member, one vote” system, was part of the PSI’s “political transformation”.

Kaesang won 62.58 percent of the vote, while his rivals, PSI West Java chapter’s deputy chair Ronald Aristone Sinaga and party spokesperson Agus Mulyono Herlambang, received 22.2 percent and 12.5 percent of the vote, respectively.

Kaesang on Saturday acknowledged the shortcomings of his first term, particularly in regard to his failure in leading the party to pass the threshold to secure seats in the House of Representatives during the 2024 legislative elections.

“In my first tenure, I only had three months [to prepare for the 2024 elections]. Now, I have four years [until the 2029 elections]. Place your trust in me,” he said.

