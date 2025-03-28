PSI’s ‘super open’ plan raises speculation over Jokowi’s future

Motorists ride past a banner of a legislative candidate from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) that features then-president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (right) and PSI chair and Jokowi's youngest son Kaesang Pangarep (left) in Jakarta on Jan. 18, 2024. (AFP/Adek Berry)

Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chair Kaesang Pangarep, also former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s youngest son, said that the party may allow all members to elect the new chair in its upcoming congress in May in Surakarta, Central Java.

A plan for the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) to transform itself into a so-called Partai Super Terbuka (super open party), following an idea once raised by former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has sparked speculation about his possible political comeback through joining the party.

PSI chairman Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of Jokowi, said the party was gearing up to make some changes in the way it will be run, including by allowing all party members to elect the next chairman and choose party policies.

The changes, along with the new chair election, will be announced during the party’s upcoming national congress in late May in Surakarta, Central Java, the hometown of the former president and his family.

“We’re in the process of turning into a super party in the upcoming congress. The next chair will also be directly elected by all members,” Kaesang said on Wednesday, as quoted by kompas.com.

The idea of Partai Super Terbuka or Partai Super Tbk was first raised by Jokowi in February, when he was asked about his future political plans after no longer being president in an interview with journalist Najwa Shihab in her YouTube program Mata Najwa.

He suggested that he was mulling over the possibility of establishing a more inclusive political party: “We want a political party that is super open [...] which is owned by all members. That is the ideal political party in the future.”

