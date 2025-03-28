TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
PSI’s ‘super open’ plan raises speculation over Jokowi’s future

Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chair Kaesang Pangarep, also former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s youngest son, said that the party may allow all members to elect the new chair in its upcoming congress in May in Surakarta, Central Java.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, March 28, 2025 Published on Mar. 27, 2025

PSI’s ‘super open’ plan raises speculation over Jokowi’s future Motorists ride past a banner of a legislative candidate from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) that features then-president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (right) and PSI chair and Jokowi's youngest son Kaesang Pangarep (left) in Jakarta on Jan. 18, 2024. (AFP/Adek Berry)

A

plan for the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) to transform itself into a so-called Partai Super Terbuka (super open party), following an idea once raised by former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has sparked speculation about his possible political comeback through joining the party.

PSI chairman Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of Jokowi, said the party was gearing up to make some changes in the way it will be run, including by allowing all party members to elect the next chairman and choose party policies.

The changes, along with the new chair election, will be announced during the party’s upcoming national congress in late May in Surakarta, Central Java, the hometown of the former president and his family.

“We’re in the process of turning into a super party in the upcoming congress. The next chair will also be directly elected by all members,” Kaesang said on Wednesday, as quoted by kompas.com.

The idea of Partai Super Terbuka or Partai Super Tbk was first raised by Jokowi in February, when he was asked about his future political plans after no longer being president in an interview with journalist Najwa Shihab in her YouTube program Mata Najwa.

He suggested that he was mulling over the possibility of establishing a more inclusive political party: “We want a political party that is super open [...] which is owned by all members. That is the ideal political party in the future.”

Read also: Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration

Protesters set fire to a police motorcycle during a demonstration against a revision to the armed forces law in front of the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on March 27, 2025. The Indonesian parliament approved the amendment of the military law on March 20, despite protests that it would expand the armed forces' role in civilian affairs. The revision to the armed forces law, pushed mainly by President Prabowo Subianto's coalition, was aimed at expanding the military's role beyond defense in a country long influenced by its powerful armed forces.
Politics

Water cannon break up Indonesia military law protests
Three Indonesian Navy officers standing trial for car theft and the murder of a car rental owner (from left to right) Chief Seaman Bambang Apri Atmojo, First Sgt. Akbar Adli and First Sgt. Rafsin Hermawan, sit on March 10, 2025, during a hearing at the Jakarta Military Court in East Jakarta. The court found the three officers guilty, sentencing Bambang and Akbar to life in prison and Rafsin to four years, and ordering that the three defendants be dishonorably discharged from the Navy.
Archipelago

Sailor arrested in connection to murder of female journalist
Motorists ride past a banner of a legislative candidate from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) that features then-president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (right) and PSI chair and Jokowi's youngest son Kaesang Pangarep (left) in Jakarta on Jan. 18, 2024.
Politics

PSI’s ‘super open’ plan raises speculation over Jokowi’s future

Several vehicles pass through the one-way traffic system at the Cikampek Utama Toll Gate in Karawang, West Java, on March 27, 2025. Traffic on the Cikopo-Palimanan toll road remained smooth on the fourth day ahead of Idul Fitri, thanks to the implementation of the one-way traffic scheme, which spans from KM 70 of the Cikampek Toll Road to KM 188 of the Cipali Toll Road.
Society

Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines
Protesters set fire to a police motorcycle during a demonstration against a revision to the armed forces law in front of the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on March 27, 2025. The Indonesian parliament approved the amendment of the military law on March 20, despite protests that it would expand the armed forces' role in civilian affairs. The revision to the armed forces law, pushed mainly by President Prabowo Subianto's coalition, was aimed at expanding the military's role beyond defense in a country long influenced by its powerful armed forces.
Politics

Water cannon break up Indonesia military law protests
The front page of The Jakarta Post newspaper shows Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (left) and Surakarta Mayor and President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka at a book store a day after the countrys presidential and legislative elections in Jakarta on February 15, 2024.
Companies

Local media outlets court Google, Meta as publishers’ rights rule takes shape

