Jakarta Post
Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration

Jokowi, who left office in October 2024 after a decade as president, has been receiving ministers and other top government figures at his private residence in his hometown of Surakarta, Central Java.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, March 13, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto (center) shakes hands with former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo (right) while standing with former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (left) in Jakarta on Feb. 24, 2025, during the launch of Danantara, a sovereign wealth fund. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

F

ive months after stepping down from the country’s top office, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has been hosting meetings with a number of government officials and political figures, raising questions about the extent of his influence over the administration of his successor, President Prabowo Subianto.

Jokowi, who left office in October 2024 after a decade as president, has been receiving ministers and other top government figures at his private residence in his hometown of Surakarta, Central Java.

One of the latest meetings was on March 7, when Prabowo’s brother and top advisor Hashim Djojohadikusumo spoke with the former president for two hours on various issues, including the country’s financial situation.

After telling reporters that he had been invited by Jokowi, Hashim told reporters, “We discussed and exchanged ideas about the country and nation. I also received some advice that was really valuable.”

He added that Prabowo had sent his regards to his predecessor and expressed hope that the two politicians could meet “in the near future”.

Jokowi, however, claimed he did not talk politics during his meeting with Hashim.

Read also: Prabowo, Jokowi present united front at Gerindra event

More in Indonesia

 View more
Illustration of child abuse.
Archipelago

Ngada police chief investigated for sexual assault against minors
This screen grab taken from video released by Ahmad Baihaqi shows a critically endangered orangutan walking in a coal mine on Jan. 27, 2025, in East Kutai regency, East Kalimantan.
Archipelago

East Kutai orangutans struggle to survive amid massive habitat loss
Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas speaks to journalists during a press briefing in Jakarta on Jan. 29, 2025 about the citizenship of Paulus Tannos, an Indoensian businessman named suspects in the e-ID corruption case. The minister reasserts Paulus' Indonesian citizenship, solidifying the law enforcement institutions' authority to arrest and extradite him from Singapore.
Politics

Indonesia upbeat about Paulus Tannos' extradition

Highlight
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati delivers a speech on May 20, 2024, on fiscal policy during a plenary session at the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Jakarta. In the medium-to-long term, fiscal policy should focus on socioeconomic transformation, the green economy and defense, Sri Mulyani explained during the session.
Economy

Dark cloud hangs over RI economy amid declining confidence in fiscal policy
Protesters demonstrate demanding justice for drug war victims, after the arrest of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, in Quezon City on March 11, 2025.
Editorial

Who's next after Duterte?
Troops attend a handover ceremony of defense ministry from previous minister Prabowo Subianto to his successor Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2024.
Politics

Govt proposes five more posts for military officers in TNI Law revision

The Latest

 View more
Tech

VinFast plans 100,000 EV charging stations in Indonesia
Economy

US October-February budget deficit hits record $1.147 trillion
Academia

Asian allies on edge: Japan and South Korea brace for uncertainty
Culture and Entertainment

The new and unstoppable energy of Nidji
Academia

Will the United Nations survive Trump 2.0?
Regulations

Agriculture minister asks for leniency on budget cut
Academia

The banality of the Ukrainian peace conference: A lesson for ASEAN

Academia

Education first, prosperity follows: A thoughtful reflection on priorities

