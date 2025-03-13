Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration

President Prabowo Subianto (center) shakes hands with former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (right) while standing with former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (left) in Jakarta on Feb. 24, 2025, during the launch of Danantara, a sovereign wealth fund. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Jokowi, who left office in October 2024 after a decade as president, has been receiving ministers and other top government figures at his private residence in his hometown of Surakarta, Central Java.

F ive months after stepping down from the country’s top office, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has been hosting meetings with a number of government officials and political figures, raising questions about the extent of his influence over the administration of his successor, President Prabowo Subianto.

One of the latest meetings was on March 7, when Prabowo’s brother and top advisor Hashim Djojohadikusumo spoke with the former president for two hours on various issues, including the country’s financial situation.

After telling reporters that he had been invited by Jokowi, Hashim told reporters, “We discussed and exchanged ideas about the country and nation. I also received some advice that was really valuable.”

He added that Prabowo had sent his regards to his predecessor and expressed hope that the two politicians could meet “in the near future”.

Jokowi, however, claimed he did not talk politics during his meeting with Hashim.

