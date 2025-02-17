TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo, Jokowi present united front at Gerindra event

Dio Suhenda and Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, February 17, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo, Jokowi present united front at Gerindra event President Prabowo Subianto (left), who is also the chairman of the Gerindra Party, walks with former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the celebration of the 17th Anniversary of Gerindra at the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025. (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A )

P

resident Prabowo Subianto’s repeated praise of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the Gerindra Party’s anniversary celebration over the weekend and the government’s recent budget bump for the former president’s legacy project signal Prabowo is not ready to break away from his predecessor just yet.

On Saturday, Prabowo’s Gerindra celebrated its 17th anniversary in Bogor, West Java, in an event that gathered leaders of allied political parties, cabinet ministers and former presidents, alongside thousands of Gerindra members, all wearing white shirts.

Two politicians from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de facto opposition and Jokowi’s former party, also attended the event on behalf of chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri.

In the midst of it all, Prabowo was seated in the front row with Jokowi, his rival turned ally, to his right and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son, to his left.

Prabowo, who marked his first 100 days in office late last month with a high approval rating after winning the presidency last year on the back of Jokowi’s support, thanked Jokowi in his speech.

“We have been successful because we have the seventh president’s support. Long live Jokowi!” Prabowo said as he whipped the crowd into applause.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The President said the transfer of power from the previous administration was the “smoothest in world history” because Jokowi provided counsel to Prabowo and laid the foundations for many of his own flagship programs.

Popular

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt
Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Related Articles

Analysis: Military, police contest in Prabowo’s administration

IKN Authority staff to start working from Nusantara in March

PDI-P to attend Gerindra anniversary

IKN Authority deputy resigns as budget for new capital frozen

Prabowo cracks down on troubled projects

Related Article

Analysis: Military, police contest in Prabowo’s administration

IKN Authority staff to start working from Nusantara in March

PDI-P to attend Gerindra anniversary

IKN Authority deputy resigns as budget for new capital frozen

Prabowo cracks down on troubled projects

Popular

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt
Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

More in Indonesia

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (left), who is also the chairman of the Gerindra Party, walks with former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the celebration of the 17th Anniversary of Gerindra at the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo, Jokowi present united front at Gerindra event
President-elect Prabowo Subianto, along with his coalition members, gestures as he delivers a speech on March 20, 2024, in Jakarta, after the General Elections Commission (KPU) announced the 2024 presidential election results.
Politics

PDI-P ‘respects’ Prabowo’s plan to form permanent coalition
Newly installed ministers of President Prabowo Subianto’s Red and White Cabinet stand at attention on Oct. 25, 2024, during a three-day special retreat at the Indonesian Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Politics

Govt to hold 'glamping' retreat for regional heads amid budget efficiency

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (left), who is also the Chairman of the Gerindra Party, walks together with the 7th President Joko Widodo (second right) while attending the celebration of the 17th Anniversary of the Gerindra Party at the Sentul International Convention Center, Bogor, West Java, Saturday, February 15, 2025. The celebration of the 17th Anniversary of the Gerindra Party carries the theme of Endless Struggle.
Politics

Prabowo, Jokowi present united front at Gerindra event
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Editorial

Questioning budget cuts
A man walks past an apartment entrance, where according to local media reports US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers conducted an immigration raid in the Highbridge area of the Bronx borough of New York City on January 28, 2025.
Americas

Thousands of Indonesians in US marked for deportation

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Weaponizing data against democracy
Academia

The gold standard in AI and reserve currencies
Academia

Indonesian start-ups: When valuations eclipse innovation
Academia

Southeast Asian nations caught in US-China tensions
Economy

Japan growth slowed to 0.1% in 2024 despite stronger Q4
Academia

Global minimum tax: Complex tax incentive reform or another policy in limbo?
Academia

The legal dilemma of budget efficiency during economic slowdown
Opinion

Analysis: Government stuck with costly and ineffective household gas subsidy

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo, Jokowi present united front at Gerindra event

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.