Prabowo, Jokowi present united front at Gerindra event

President Prabowo Subianto (left), who is also the chairman of the Gerindra Party, walks with former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the celebration of the 17th Anniversary of Gerindra at the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025. (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A )

P resident Prabowo Subianto’s repeated praise of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the Gerindra Party’s anniversary celebration over the weekend and the government’s recent budget bump for the former president’s legacy project signal Prabowo is not ready to break away from his predecessor just yet.

On Saturday, Prabowo’s Gerindra celebrated its 17th anniversary in Bogor, West Java, in an event that gathered leaders of allied political parties, cabinet ministers and former presidents, alongside thousands of Gerindra members, all wearing white shirts.

Two politicians from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de facto opposition and Jokowi’s former party, also attended the event on behalf of chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri.

In the midst of it all, Prabowo was seated in the front row with Jokowi, his rival turned ally, to his right and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son, to his left.

Prabowo, who marked his first 100 days in office late last month with a high approval rating after winning the presidency last year on the back of Jokowi’s support, thanked Jokowi in his speech.

“We have been successful because we have the seventh president’s support. Long live Jokowi!” Prabowo said as he whipped the crowd into applause.

The President said the transfer of power from the previous administration was the “smoothest in world history” because Jokowi provided counsel to Prabowo and laid the foundations for many of his own flagship programs.