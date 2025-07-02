Prabowo praises police work despite criticism over violence

President Prabowo Subianto accompanied by the National Police Chief Gne. Listyo Sigit Prabowo ride in a vehicle while inspecting troops during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the police at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta on July 1. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

P resident Prabowo Subianto has commended the National Police for keeping people safe and supporting the country’s development agenda despite criticism from observers and rights groups over police brutality and human rights violations.

In his address at the celebration of the police's 97th anniversary in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, Prabowo said the police force had shown “good performance” under the leadership of their chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, acknowledging how officers were now “truly present on the ground” to help people.

“I would also like to convey my highest gratitude and appreciation for the commitment, service and sacrifice of all police officers in maintaining stability and security so that, as a nation, we can continue to advance our major development plans,” he said.

The President highlighted how the police have been working alongside the military to boost agricultural production, particularly corn, amid the nation’s push for food sovereignty.

Prabowo also thanked the police for supporting his free meals program and later inaugurated new police-led kitchens that are expected to expand access to his flagship program, which aims to serve more than 80 million schoolchildren and pregnant women.

“This program is about saving our children and grandchildren, about saving our nation’s future. Providing nutritious meals is the right and strategic step, and I thank the police for their involvement,” Prabowo said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Listyo responded by reiterating the police’s full support for the government initiatives.