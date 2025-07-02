Prabowo praises police work despite criticism over violence

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
resident Prabowo Subianto has commended the National Police for keeping people safe and supporting the country’s development agenda despite criticism from observers and rights groups over police brutality and human rights violations.
In his address at the celebration of the police's 97th anniversary in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, Prabowo said the police force had shown “good performance” under the leadership of their chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, acknowledging how officers were now “truly present on the ground” to help people.
“I would also like to convey my highest gratitude and appreciation for the commitment, service and sacrifice of all police officers in maintaining stability and security so that, as a nation, we can continue to advance our major development plans,” he said.
The President highlighted how the police have been working alongside the military to boost agricultural production, particularly corn, amid the nation’s push for food sovereignty.
Prabowo also thanked the police for supporting his free meals program and later inaugurated new police-led kitchens that are expected to expand access to his flagship program, which aims to serve more than 80 million schoolchildren and pregnant women.
“This program is about saving our children and grandchildren, about saving our nation’s future. Providing nutritious meals is the right and strategic step, and I thank the police for their involvement,” Prabowo said.
Listyo responded by reiterating the police’s full support for the government initiatives.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.