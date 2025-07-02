TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo praises police work despite criticism over violence

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, July 2, 2025 Published on Jul. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-07-01T21:03:48+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo praises police work despite criticism over violence President Prabowo Subianto accompanied by the National Police Chief Gne. Listyo Sigit Prabowo ride in a vehicle while inspecting troops during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the police at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta on July 1. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has commended the National Police for keeping people safe and supporting the country’s development agenda despite criticism from observers and rights groups over police brutality and human rights violations.

In his address at the celebration of the police's 97th anniversary in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, Prabowo said the police force had shown “good performance” under the leadership of their chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, acknowledging how officers were now “truly present on the ground” to help people.

“I would also like to convey my highest gratitude and appreciation for the commitment, service and sacrifice of all police officers in maintaining stability and security so that, as a nation, we can continue to advance our major development plans,” he said.

The President highlighted how the police have been working alongside the military to boost agricultural production, particularly corn, amid the nation’s push for food sovereignty.

Prabowo also thanked the police for supporting his free meals program and later inaugurated new police-led kitchens that are expected to expand access to his flagship program, which aims to serve more than 80 million schoolchildren and pregnant women.

“This program is about saving our children and grandchildren, about saving our nation’s future. Providing nutritious meals is the right and strategic step, and I thank the police for their involvement,” Prabowo said.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Listyo responded by reiterating the police’s full support for the government initiatives.

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?

Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

Related Articles

Happy birthday, Polri: Does the ideal police officer exist?

Analysis: PKS loses its Islamist sting in Prabowo’s coalition government

Southeast Asia remains unfriendly for women in politics

Tough on hoodlums

The hard road to effective conflict resolution in Papua

Related Article

Happy birthday, Polri: Does the ideal police officer exist?

Analysis: PKS loses its Islamist sting in Prabowo’s coalition government

Southeast Asia remains unfriendly for women in politics

Tough on hoodlums

The hard road to effective conflict resolution in Papua

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?

Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

More in Indonesia

 View more
Migrant Workers Protection Minister Abdul Kadir Karding (second right) watches a trainee operate a pneumatic machine at the Surakarta Vocational Training and Productivity Center in Central Java on April 14. The center has 12 programs providing training for the general public, including those who are interested in working abroad as Indonesian migrant workers.
Archipelago

Minister asks S. Korea to investigate the death of Indonesian migrant worker
President Prabowo Subianto accompanied by the National Police Chief Gne. Listyo Sigit Prabowo ride in a vehicle while inspecting troops during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the police at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta on July 1.
Politics

Prabowo praises police work despite criticism over violence
President Prabowo Subianto (left) accompanied by his son Didit Hediprasetyo arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, the United States, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.
Politics

House grills foreign minister over empty ambassador post in US

Highlight
Oodles of growth: Workers produce noodles on Jan. 14, 2023 at a factory in Surabaya, East Java. Indonesia must double its average manufacturing growth of 4.5 percent to become a high-income country.
Economy

Indonesian manufacturing slows down as demand fizzles further
Residents walk through tidal flooding in Muara Angke, North Jakarta, on June 25, 2025) The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has urged communities living along the city’s northern coast to remain alert for potential tidal flooding triggered by the super new moon phenomenon, which is expected to last until June 29, 2025.
Editorial

To rescue or abandon Java?
Cargo trucks park in a line at a container terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Economy

Indonesia posts $4.3b surplus in May on strong exports of CPO, steel

The Latest

 View more
Academia

China-Indonesia: A future built on trust and cooperation
Archipelago

Minister asks S. Korea to investigate the death of Indonesian migrant worker
Politics

Prabowo praises police work despite criticism over violence
Academia

Strategic imperatives for restoring Indonesia’s global competitiveness

Economy

Indonesian manufacturing slows down as demand fizzles further
Politics

House grills foreign minister over empty ambassador post in US
Academia

Medical collegia, professionalism and the threat of an overreaching state
Opinion

Analysis: Free meals program: The devil is in the implementation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo praises police work despite criticism over violence

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.