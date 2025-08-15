MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
During its annual plenary meeting on Friday, the People’s Consultative Assembly announced the first draft of the PPHN, a controversial move that critics view as the Assembly's move to restore the sweeping powers it held during the New Order.
he People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) has announced that it has completed the first draft of the so-called state policy outline (PPHN), essentially the rebranded name of a defunct policy framework, which is intended to serve as a national development road map for the next 50 to 100 years.
In his speech during the Assembly’s annual plenary meeting on Friday, Assembly Speaker Ahmad Muzani said the completed draft was presented last Wednesday at its leadership meeting that included the heads of political party factions, members of the Regional Representatives Council (DPD) and other internal bodies.
“The MPR research body has finalized the initial draft of the PPHN,” Muzani told leaders from the executive, legislative and judicial branches, including President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, attending the plenary meeting.
“We invite all levels of Indonesian society to share their views and opinions on the PPHN concept,” said Muzani, who hails from Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, noting that the draft outline was still open to revision.
The Assembly plans to revive the PPHN, which clearly echoes the now-defunct state policy guidelines (GBHN) of authoritarian president Soeharto’s New Order regime.
The move could lead to the first changes to the 1945 Constitution since the four amendments from 1999 to 2002, which marked the country’s transition to a democracy following Soeharto’s ouster in 1998.
