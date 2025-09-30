Palace urged to uphold press freedom after journalist’s access restored

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he Presidential Palace has faced mounting criticism from journalist groups and rights organizations after briefly revoking a reporter’s credentials over questions about the government’s free nutritious meal program, linked to thousands of food poisoning cases nationwide, raising concerns about press freedom in Indonesia.
Diana Valencia, a CNN Indonesia journalist, had her Palace press pool access revoked on Saturday by the Palace’s Press Bureau (BPMI) following a doorstop interview with President Prabowo Subianto at Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in East Jakarta.
The President had just returned from a week-long international trip, including his debut at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he pushed for a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel and declared readiness to establish official diplomatic ties with Israel should Palestine gain independence.
During Saturday’s interview, Diana asked whether Prabowo had plans to address the poisoning cases linked to his flagship free meals program, to which he replied that he had just returned from a seven-day working trip and would promptly summon the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) to discuss the matter.
“This is quite a big program, so there must be shortcomings at the start, but I am sure this [problem] will be handled carefully. Stay alert, don’t let this issue be politicized,” he said. The program, introduced earlier this year to address the country’s perceived high rate of stunting, has sparked public outcry after more than 8,000 children were reported poisoned and required treatment in hospitals.
Read also: Riau Islands to evaluate free meals program after glass shards found in students’ food
Later that day, Diana announced via a messaging app that her access to the Palace had been revoked because she was “thought to have asked questions outside the context of the event.”
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.