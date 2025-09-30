TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
PPP congress sparks party leadership tug-of-war

The United Development Party (PPP) is embroiled in an internal leadership struggle after two rival factions each declared their own party chair during a weekend congress that had briefly erupted into brawls between party members.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Jakarta
Tue, September 30, 2025

Muhamad Mardiono (left), acting chair of the United Development Party (PPP), speaks on May 22, 2024, at the PPP headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta, during a press briefing on the party's response to the Constitutional Court's decision on its election petitions. The court rejected all 18 petitions the party had filed, eliminating its chance to hold a seat in the House of Representatives for the next five years.

T

he United Development Party (PPP) is embroiled in an internal leadership struggle after two rival factions each declared their own party chair during a weekend congress that briefly erupted into brawls between party members.

The PPP’s 10th congress, held at a hotel in North Jakarta, was scheduled to run from Saturday to Monday and conclude with a leadership contest between incumbent acting chairman Mardiono and former trade minister Agus Suparmanto.

But tensions between supporters of the two candidates flared from the outset, as Mardiono’s speech was repeatedly interrupted by jeers. When PPP deputy chairman Amir Uskara, seen as a Mardiono loyalist, took the podium, he was also met with calls to be replaced as the congress’s designated leader.

Amir reportedly ignored the demands, which prompted an altercation between participants. Viral clips on social media showed delegates brawling and chairs being hurled across the meeting room, although it remains unclear when exactly the footage was taken.

Later that evening, Amir announced at a press conference that Mardiono had been elected party chair by acclamation, saying the vote was expedited because the situation had become untenable.

“The congress rules required the election to be attended in person. After I read them out, I asked participants whether they agreed to appoint Mardiono by acclamation. They agreed, and the gavel was struck,” Amir said.

Read also: Fresh faces, party stalwarts in the mix in PPP leadership race

Muhamad Mardiono (left), acting chair of the United Development Party (PPP), speaks on May 22, 2024, at the PPP headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta, during a press briefing on the party's response to the Constitutional Court's decision on its election petitions. The court rejected all 18 petitions the party had filed, eliminating its chance to hold a seat in the House of Representatives for the next five years.
Politics

PPP congress sparks party leadership tug-of-war
Global goodwill: President Prabowo Subianto (center), accompanied by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third left), Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (left) and several other Red and White cabinet members, responds questions raised by journalists in a press conference shortly after he arrives at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Saturday. Prabowo returned home after attending the United Nations General As- sembly in New York and making state visits to Japan, Canada, and the Netherlands.
Politics

Palace urged to uphold press freedom after journalist’s access restored
A maintenance staff member inspects solar panels installed on the roof of the Istiqlal Mosque building on Dec. 5, 2024, in Jakarta.
Jakarta

Bright hopes for rooftop solar expansion in Jakarta

A woman puts her finger in ink after casting her vote during the simultaneous regional elections at a polling station in Surabaya, East Java on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesian voters cast ballot to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Politics

Calls grow for meaningful reform in election law revision
A worker cleans a room at Wisma Danantara Indonesia, Jakarta, Monday (September 8, 2025). In its first six months of operation, Danantara recorded several important achievements, including securing US$10 billion in funding, equivalent to Rp163.18 trillion, from a consortium of 12 foreign banks.
Editorial

Keep Danantara in check
Workers at a mining site of PT Freeport Indonesia look at the Carstensz Pyramid in this undated photograph. The Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) has said that the US-based gold and copper miner has caused the state US$13 billion in losses from environmental damage. (thejakartapost.com/Nethy Dharma Somba)
Companies

Copper producers await extension of concentrate export permits

Markets

Asian shares, gold rise on US shutdown watch; crude falls
Academia

China plans, the United States reacts
Academia

Indonesia’s fiscal trap: Four pillars of a coming crisis
Politics

PPP congress sparks party leadership tug-of-war
Politics

Palace urged to uphold press freedom after journalist’s access restored
Jakarta

Bright hopes for rooftop solar expansion in Jakarta
Academia

Reclaiming democracy, digital journalism from the clickbait crisis
Opinion

Analysis: Govt eases food procurement, oversight concerns linger

The Jakarta Post
