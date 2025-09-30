PPP congress sparks party leadership tug-of-war

Muhamad Mardiono (left), acting chair of the United Development Party (PPP), speaks on May 22, 2024, at the PPP headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta, during a press briefing on the party's response to the Constitutional Court's decision on its election petitions. The court rejected all 18 petitions the party had filed, eliminating its chance to hold a seat in the House of Representatives for the next five years. (Antara/Erlangga Bregas Prakoso)

The United Development Party (PPP) is embroiled in an internal leadership struggle after two rival factions each declared their own party chair during a weekend congress that had briefly erupted into brawls between party members.

T he United Development Party (PPP) is embroiled in an internal leadership struggle after two rival factions each declared their own party chair during a weekend congress that briefly erupted into brawls between party members.

The PPP’s 10th congress, held at a hotel in North Jakarta, was scheduled to run from Saturday to Monday and conclude with a leadership contest between incumbent acting chairman Mardiono and former trade minister Agus Suparmanto.

But tensions between supporters of the two candidates flared from the outset, as Mardiono’s speech was repeatedly interrupted by jeers. When PPP deputy chairman Amir Uskara, seen as a Mardiono loyalist, took the podium, he was also met with calls to be replaced as the congress’s designated leader.

Amir reportedly ignored the demands, which prompted an altercation between participants. Viral clips on social media showed delegates brawling and chairs being hurled across the meeting room, although it remains unclear when exactly the footage was taken.

Later that evening, Amir announced at a press conference that Mardiono had been elected party chair by acclamation, saying the vote was expedited because the situation had become untenable.

“The congress rules required the election to be attended in person. After I read them out, I asked participants whether they agreed to appoint Mardiono by acclamation. They agreed, and the gavel was struck,” Amir said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Fresh faces, party stalwarts in the mix in PPP leadership race