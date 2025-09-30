PPP congress sparks party leadership tug-of-war

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The United Development Party (PPP) is embroiled in an internal leadership struggle after two rival factions each declared their own party chair during a weekend congress that had briefly erupted into brawls between party members.
The PPP’s 10th congress, held at a hotel in North Jakarta, was scheduled to run from Saturday to Monday and conclude with a leadership contest between incumbent acting chairman Mardiono and former trade minister Agus Suparmanto.
But tensions between supporters of the two candidates flared from the outset, as Mardiono’s speech was repeatedly interrupted by jeers. When PPP deputy chairman Amir Uskara, seen as a Mardiono loyalist, took the podium, he was also met with calls to be replaced as the congress’s designated leader.
Amir reportedly ignored the demands, which prompted an altercation between participants. Viral clips on social media showed delegates brawling and chairs being hurled across the meeting room, although it remains unclear when exactly the footage was taken.
Later that evening, Amir announced at a press conference that Mardiono had been elected party chair by acclamation, saying the vote was expedited because the situation had become untenable.
“The congress rules required the election to be attended in person. After I read them out, I asked participants whether they agreed to appoint Mardiono by acclamation. They agreed, and the gavel was struck,” Amir said.
