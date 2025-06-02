Fresh faces, party stalwarts in the mix in PPP leadership race

Seeking renewed relevance: Sandiaga Uno (seated, rear left), campaign chief of the United Development Party (PPP), watches as PPP legislative candidate Agoes Joesni (right) takes the floor at an election rally on Feb. 4, 2024, in Pekalongan, Central Java. (Antara/Harviyan Perdana Putra)

T he United Development Party (PPP) is opening its doors to outsiders as potential contenders in the party’s upcoming leadership race later this year, while some members also remain in contention as the party looks to regain its relevance in time for the 2029 elections.

Having won just 3.87 percent of the total vote in last year’s legislative election, the PPP, the country’s oldest Islamic party, failed to meet the 4 percent threshold needed to send representatives to the national legislature for the first time since its formation.

The party is now aiming to make a comeback at the House of Representatives in 2029 and planning to hold a congress either in August or September this year to elect a definitive chairman who will lead the effort.

PPP council head and the party’s former chair, Muhammad “Romy” Romahurmuziy, told The Jakarta Post on Sunday that support is swelling among the PPP’s regional offices for former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman to join the race for the party’s chairmanship. Both Anies and Amran are currently unaffiliated with any party.

“Anies’ name has come up as of late, especially from our Jakarta office, where members feel a special connection with him,” Romy said. “Meanwhile, regional chapters in South Sulawesi, Riau and several other areas have voiced their support for Amran.”

After losing the 2024 presidential race in February and missing the chance to stage a reelection campaign in Jakarta a few months after, Anies is set to remain out of public office until at least 2029. Despite this, he retains widespread popularity, especially among Muslim voters.

