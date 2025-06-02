TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Fresh faces, party stalwarts in the mix in PPP leadership race

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, June 2, 2025

Fresh faces, party stalwarts in the mix in PPP leadership race Seeking renewed relevance: Sandiaga Uno (seated, rear left), campaign chief of the United Development Party (PPP), watches as PPP legislative candidate Agoes Joesni (right) takes the floor at an election rally on Feb. 4, 2024, in Pekalongan, Central Java. (Antara/Harviyan Perdana Putra)

T

he United Development Party (PPP) is opening its doors to outsiders as potential contenders in the party’s upcoming leadership race later this year, while some members also remain in contention as the party looks to regain its relevance in time for the 2029 elections.

Having won just 3.87 percent of the total vote in last year’s legislative election, the PPP, the country’s oldest Islamic party, failed to meet the 4 percent threshold needed to send representatives to the national legislature for the first time since its formation.

The party is now aiming to make a comeback at the House of Representatives in 2029 and planning to hold a congress either in August or September this year to elect a definitive chairman who will lead the effort.

PPP council head and the party’s former chair, Muhammad “Romy” Romahurmuziy, told The Jakarta Post on Sunday that support is swelling among the PPP’s regional offices for former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman to join the race for the party’s chairmanship. Both Anies and Amran are currently unaffiliated with any party.

“Anies’ name has come up as of late, especially from our Jakarta office, where members feel a special connection with him,” Romy said. “Meanwhile, regional chapters in South Sulawesi, Riau and several other areas have voiced their support for Amran.”

After losing the 2024 presidential race in February and missing the chance to stage a reelection campaign in Jakarta a few months after, Anies is set to remain out of public office until at least 2029. Despite this, he retains widespread popularity, especially among Muslim voters.

Read also: Prospective names for next PPP chairman start to surface

Seeking renewed relevance: Sandiaga Uno (seated, rear left), campaign chief of the United Development Party (PPP), watches as PPP legislative candidate Agoes Joesni (right) takes the floor at an election rally on Feb. 4, 2024, in Pekalongan, Central Java.
Politics

Fresh faces, party stalwarts in the mix in PPP leadership race
The glacier on the Puncak Jaya summit in Papua’s central highlands is pictured on July 2, 2010.
Archipelago

Indonesia backs global push to save glaciers
Elementary school pupils hold their civic registry documents while lining up to be photographed by Pontianak Population and Registry Registration Agency at SD 10 state elementary school in Pontianak, West Kalimantan on May 20, 2025.
Society

House member pushes for immediate regulations after free education ruling

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, May 31, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

​​Asia in focus as US, France make competing offers
Floating power: This aerial photo shows the newly built floating solar power plant that can generate 192 megawatts (MW) of peak electricity in cooperation between the Indonesian government and state-owned renewable energy company Masdar of the United Arab Emirates, at the Cirata Reservoir, West Java. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo inaugurated the plant on Nov. 9, 2023.
Editorial

Same plan, new excuses
A technician from state electricity company PLN stands atop a transmission tower during regular maintenance work on Dec. 27, 2023, in Palu, Central Sulawesi.
Regulations

New ‘green’ RUPTL risks sidelining, rather than empowering renewables

Politics

Fresh faces, party stalwarts in the mix in PPP leadership race
Americas

Indonesian Marines take part in Reconex 2025 with USMC personnel
Economy

US debt market crisis looming, JPMorgan chief warns
Middle East and Africa

Gaza rescuers say 31 killed near aid site, Israel denies involvement
Academia

Are hegemonies a relic of the past?
Middle East and Africa

Pilgrims come together in Mecca under scorching desert heat
Regulations

Workers' rights in 'free fall' globally: Report
Academia

The climate challenge as a development opportunity
The Jakarta Post
