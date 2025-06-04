TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Plan to increase state funding for political parties brings calls for caution

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, June 4, 2025 Published on Jun. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-06-03T19:35:50+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Plan to increase state funding for political parties brings calls for caution A motorist drives past political party flags on Jan. 12, 2024, ahead of the general election in Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

A

proposal to increase state funding for political parties to curb corruption in the country’s executive and legislative branches is gaining support among politicians, but experts warn that it will only work if the parties also commit to greater transparency and clean governance.

The proposal resurfaced recently after Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) deputy chair Fitroh Rohcayanto linked rampant corruption to politicians’ reliance on outside funding to finance costly election campaigns, which often compels them to repay donors through rigged programs once they are in office.

He said the commission has repeatedly recommended increasing state funding for political parties, but the government has yet to fully act because of budget concerns.

Most political parties have since backed the KPK’s proposal, with some politicians, such as Ahmad Muzani, the secretary-general of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra party, going even further by suggesting a tenfold increase in funding.

Under the current arrangement, as laid out in a 2018 government regulation, parties in the national legislature annually receive Rp 1,000 (US 6 cent) for each vote they won in the previous legislative election.

This means that the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the biggest party in the House of Representatives, receives Rp 25 billion ($1.5 million) per year, while the two smallest parties, the Democratic Party and the National Mandate Party (PAN), receive around Rp 10 billion annually.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

House Speaker Puan Maharani of the PDI-P, however, urged caution, as she questioned whether the government has the fiscal capacity to finance such a significant increase.

Popular

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil
US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?

US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Related Articles

Govt slashes budget for official meeting allowances starting 2026

Prabowo vows to clean house amid calls for reshuffle

Bangladesh's Yunus could quit over lack of reform progress

Manpower minister dismisses officials implicated in KPK raid

Offer to gift Trump an aircraft is 'normal thing' between allies, Qatar says

Related Article

Govt slashes budget for official meeting allowances starting 2026

Prabowo vows to clean house amid calls for reshuffle

Bangladesh's Yunus could quit over lack of reform progress

Manpower minister dismisses officials implicated in KPK raid

Offer to gift Trump an aircraft is 'normal thing' between allies, Qatar says

Popular

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil
US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?

US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

More in Indonesia

 View more
A motorist drives past political party flags on Jan. 12, 2024, ahead of the general election in Jakarta.
Politics

Plan to increase state funding for political parties brings calls for caution
Systemic flaws: A member of the House of Representatives’ commission 13 inspects a jail cell on Nov. 14, 2024, in Jakarta’s Salemba Penitentiary from which seven inmates escaped. Lawmakers found that not all CCTVs in the overcrowded facility were functional.
Archipelago

Nineteen inmates escape from Central Papua prison
British nationals (left-right) Phineas Ambrose Float, Jonathan Christopher Collyer and Lisa Ellen Stocker are brought to court for their trial in Denpasar, Bali on June 3, 2025.
Archipelago

Bali drug trial of three Brits facing death penalty begins

Highlight
A motorist drives past flags of political parties installed along the street, ahead of the upcoming general election in Jakarta on Jan. 12, 2024.
Politics

Plan to increase state funding for political parties brings calls for caution
Civil service recruits burn tires during a rally in protest at the government’s decision to delay their initiation as civil servants in the frontyard of the Southeast Sulawesi Legislative Council in Kendari on Monday, March 10, 2025. In a statement read out during the rally, the protesters, who have passed the selection process, demanded the government revise its plan to delay the start of employment for the successful candidates.
Editorial

Older, slower bureaucracy
A bank employee counts China's renminbi or yuan notes next to US dollar notes at a Kasikornbank branch in Bangkok on Jan. 26, 2023.
Economy

RI eyes cheaper financing with yuan, Aussie bonds

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft
Opinion

Analysis: Jokowi’s fake diploma allegation sparks unnecessary controversy
Politics

Plan to increase state funding for political parties brings calls for caution
Editorial

Older, slower bureaucracy
Economy

RI eyes cheaper financing with yuan, Aussie bonds
Archipelago

Nineteen inmates escape from Central Papua prison
Archipelago

Bali drug trial of three Brits facing death penalty begins
Tech

Govt eyes Rp 100t in savings through use of AI in social aid
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Plan to increase state funding for political parties brings calls for caution

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.