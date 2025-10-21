TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo's securitization regime, how far will it go?

The provisions regarding military operations other than war are ambiguous, with implementation regulated by government or presidential regulations.

Muhamad Isnur (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, October 21, 2025 Published on Oct. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-10-19T22:53:44+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An Indonesian military officer ('center') stands beside a truck carrying multivitamins to be used in the government's free nutritious meal program in Jakarta on Oct. 1, 2025. An Indonesian military officer ('center') stands beside a truck carrying multivitamins to be used in the government's free nutritious meal program in Jakarta on Oct. 1, 2025. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

S

ince assuming power on Oct. 20 of last year, President Prabowo Subianto has accelerated the concept of "securitization", actively expanding military and defense-sector influence across civilian governance, a direct threat to Indonesian democracy.

Traditionally, in military terms, this concept is understood as the state's capacity to defend itself against external survival threats, as developed by Barry Buzan and Ole Waever. However, a new generation of scholars is expanding it to encompass a much wider range of issues, including human rights, poverty and environmental concerns.

The concept of securitization is a framework that explains how non-security issues can be perceived as existential threats by "securitizing actors", such as governments or political leaders. Within this framework, "speech acts" are crucial in constructing phenomena as immediate threats, thereby legitimizing emergency measures.

According to philosopher John Langshaw Austin, utterances do not merely describe the world; they can also change it. When this speech act is received by the audience, the public, it legitimizes the use of extraordinary measures that operate outside normal political processes.

By linking the speech act to Prabowo's leadership, we observe a linguistic style, frequently employing phrases such as "for the people" and "pursue corrupt individuals to Antarctica". These slogans justify the extraordinary policies adopted in creating legal abnormalities.

Securitization in law enforcement is evidenced in Presidential Regulation No. 66/2025, which provides a legal umbrella for the Indonesian Military (TNI) to secure the Attorney General's Office (AGO) and its regional offices. The military's dominance in this legal realm can undermine the constitutional system. The assumption that Prabowo is exercising this discretion due to dissatisfaction with police performance may be temporarily justifiable, but it is entirely divergent from the ideal; instead, the President should focus on the internal restructuring of the police institution.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Moreover, TNI involvement must be time-bound, as it contradicts Article 7 of the new TNI Law, which excludes securing the AGO from the military's 16 primary duties. TNI involvement in law enforcement will ultimately reinforce public perception that the relationship between the TNI and the police is far from harmonious.

Popular

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

Related Articles

Coalition deal puts Takaichi on brink of becoming Japan's first female PM​​

Forest loss leads to heat-related deaths in Indonesia: Study

The truth will set and keep Indonesia free

As Indonesia turns 80, the fight against corruption continues

A call for community-owned mangrove conservation

Related Article

Coalition deal puts Takaichi on brink of becoming Japan's first female PM​​

Forest loss leads to heat-related deaths in Indonesia: Study

The truth will set and keep Indonesia free

As Indonesia turns 80, the fight against corruption continues

A call for community-owned mangrove conservation

Popular

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sept. 23, 2025, at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.
Academia

Indonesia’s UNGA climate pledge faces real test at home
Dayah Darul Quran Aceh 'pesantren' (Islamic boarding school) students attend a Quran recital at Gampong Tumbo Baro in Kuta Malaka, Aceh, on March 29, 2023. More than 220 students took part in the Quran Camping program, where they were trained to memorize portions of the holy text during Ramadan.
Academia

Rediscovering ‘pesantren’ subculture amid public scrutiny
An Indonesian military officer ('center') stands beside a truck carrying multivitamins to be used in the government's free nutritious meal program in Jakarta on Oct. 1, 2025.
Academia

Prabowo's securitization regime, how far will it go?

Highlight
Pile it high: President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the handover of funds seized from companies involved in a crude palm oil (CPO) corruption case at the Attorney General’s Office in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2025. The AGO returned around Rp 13.2 trillion (US$825 million) to the state, recovered from illegal CPO export permits.
Politics

Prabowo takes over Rp 13 trillion seized from palm oil firms
President Prabowo Subianto addresses reporters after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Monday, April 29, 2025.
Editorial

Time to move from vision to mission
CEO Danantara Rosan Roeslani at 2025 Forbes CEO Conference
Companies

‘New business culture’ needed as govt plans to cut number of SOEs

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Indonesia’s UNGA climate pledge faces real test at home
Economy

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
Academia

Rediscovering ‘pesantren’ subculture amid public scrutiny
Sports

World gymnasts battle with flair in Jakarta's historic championships
Jakarta

Enthusiasm greets Ragunan night zoo
Academia

Prabowo's securitization regime, how far will it go?
Archipelago

Four Medan cops detained after arresting politician in mistaken identity case
Academia

As the world's grabby geezers unite, Gen Z is left in the dust
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo's securitization regime, how far will it go?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.