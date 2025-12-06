TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb
Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh
The early warning that Sumatra never received
Decade-old video casts food minister as ‘villain’ in Sumatra flood

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb
Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh
The early warning that Sumatra never received
Decade-old video casts food minister as ‘villain’ in Sumatra flood

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The fifth amendment: A path back to the people?

In the previous four constitutional amendments, many articles were written in haste, compromises were born of fear and decisions were made in backrooms shielded from public scrutiny.

Gde Siriana Yusuf (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, December 6, 2025 Published on Dec. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-12-04T17:42:36+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Debut delivery: President Prabowo Subianto makes a gesture of greeting to members of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) on Aug. 15, 2025, as he mounts the stage to delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. Debut delivery: President Prabowo Subianto makes a gesture of greeting to members of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) on Aug. 15, 2025, as he mounts the stage to delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. (AFP/Pool/Bay Ismoyo)

T

here is a familiar pattern that haunts this republic: We take a step toward the future, yet the shadows of the past keep tugging at our coattails. It feels like renovating an old house, repainting the walls, installing brighter lights and trimming the garden, only to stumble again over the same cracked tiles that were never truly fixed.

Our constitution is not much different: amended four times and debated endlessly, yet still riddled with dark corners that hobble our democracy.

In the early days of the reform movement, the first four amendments were drafted in a state of emergency. The country had just emerged from a long authoritarian tunnel. In that urgency, we reshaped the political system like architects forced to finish a building design overnight.

The intentions were noble, of course. But good intentions do not always produce sturdy structures. Many articles were written in haste, compromises were born of fear and decisions were made in backrooms shielded from public scrutiny.

The late administrative law professor Prajudi Atmosudirdjo once said that a constitution is the mirror of a nation’s soul, mind and culture. When that mirror is cracked, the reflection becomes fragmented. Only after two decades of Reformasi do we see those fractures clearly, some inherited from the past, others carved by the subtle hands of power working quietly between the lines.

Now, as the debate over a fifth amendment resurfaces, two currents emerge: those who want to return to the original 1945 constitution, and those who insist on continuing the amendment process. The former longs for the perceived stability of the past. The latter believes a constitution must evolve. Yet both often miss the essential question: What kind of republic do we want to build?

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

We know what returning to the original 1945 Constitution entails: no presidential term limits, weak oversight and power that grows without constraints. The question is whether we want to repeat a system that twice endangered the republic.

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb

Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb
Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh

Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh

Related Articles

Soeharto is no hero

ASEAN not sending observers to Myanmar elections

To make the state great again

Related Article

Soeharto is no hero

ASEAN not sending observers to Myanmar elections

To make the state great again

Safeguarding indigenous rights in the age of artificial intelligence

Imperative for the transparent selection of SOE commissioners

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb

Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb
Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh

Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh

More in Opinion

 View more
Members of a search and rescue team use a rubber dinghy on Nov. 25, 2025, to evacuate residents from a flooded neighborhood in Padang, West Sumatra.
Academia

Disasters, women and the people we choose not to see
Debut delivery: President Prabowo Subianto makes a gesture of greeting to members of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) on Aug. 15, 2025, as he mounts the stage to delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta.
Academia

The fifth amendment: A path back to the people?
This photo taken on July 30, 2025, shows abandoned and partially submerged houses due to land loss from climate change at Bedono village in Demak, Central Java.
Academia

Why global environmental coordination matters now

Highlight
Relatives sit beside the body of Aisyah, 63, who passed away after being sick at the shelter in an area affected by a deadly flash flood following heavy rains in Kuala Simpang, Aceh Tamiang regency, Aceh, December 5, 2025.
Archipelago

Disease spreads among Sumatra flood victims 
Students take out books from a mobile library on April 23, 2024, World Book and Copyright Day, parked at SDN Glagahan I state elementary school in Jombang, East Java. The Jombang administration initiated the mobile library program to increase literacy.
Editorial

Turning the page
A bus travels near Cirebon-1 coal-fired power plant in Cirebon, West Java on Oct. 18, 2020. The Asian Development Bank has agreed to help the state-owned electricity company PLN retire the plant 15 years earlier than its lifespan.
Regulations

Govt backtracks on early retirement of Cirebon-1 coal plant

The Latest

 View more
Society

Without strong policies, AI may widen inequalities in Asia-Pacific, UNDP warns
Asia & Pacific

Sri Lanka unveils cyclone aid plan as rains persist
Tech

Meta partners with news outlets to expand AI content
Society

Chinese businessman named suspect in Cikande radioactive case
Middle East and Africa

Mediators 'concerned' about Israel opening one-way Gaza exit
Archipelago

Over 700 animals at Bandung Zoo at risk of starvation amid legal dispute
Archipelago

Rare sight: four Rafflesia species bloom simultaneously in Bengkulu
Society

Where reading finds a home: Grassroots efforts lead Indonesia’s literacy revival
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The fifth amendment: A path back to the people?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.