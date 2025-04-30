TheJakartaPost

Employed and exhausted, the silent struggle of the working majority

Many individuals find that to secure a higher salary, one that not only covers daily expenses but also allows for savings and improved living standards, they must sacrifice personal time and well-being.

Florentina Dwiastuti and Helga Kusuma (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, April 30, 2025

Employed and exhausted, the silent struggle of the working majority Workers produce noodles at a factory in Surabaya, East Java, on Jan. 14, 2023. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto )

 

Having a job no longer guarantees a decent life or economic security. In Indonesia, regional minimum wages often fall short of covering basic living expenses, such as housing, food, transportation and health care. Many formal workers remain financially vulnerable, navigating rising living costs while wages remain largely stagnant.

Take Jakarta as an example. The regional minimum wage has been set at Rp 5.3 million (US$321) per month for this year. This amount may be sufficient only for a single person, unmarried, childless and without dependents.

According to a 2022 survey by Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the average monthly household cost of living rose from around Rp 1 million to Rp 1.5 million. In the 10 cities with the highest living costs, Jakarta ranks at the top, with household expenses jumping by Rp 1.43 million to Rp 14.88 million per month for a family of up to six people.

And this only scratches the surface, where many people live complex lives, often as part of the “sandwich generation”, supporting not only themselves but also their parents, siblings and other dependents.

This disconnect between income and cost of living has led to a growing class of employed individuals who remain trapped in a cycle of precarity. This situation is exacerbated by the romanticization of hustle culture, where working overtime is glorified, and sacrificing personal health and relationships is normalized.

In cities like Jakarta, toxic productivity has become a way of life. Many young workers push themselves to appear committed and hard-working, often at the cost of their well-being. Meanwhile, the wages they receive are insufficient to improve their standard of living.

A photograph taken from St. Peter's Basilica shows a general view of late Pope Francis' coffin during the funeral ceremony in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, on April 26, 2025.
Academia

Farewell to the pope who loved the world
Workers produce noodles at a factory in Surabaya, East Java, on Jan. 14, 2023.
Academia

Employed and exhausted, the silent struggle of the working majority
Clean campaign: President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (left) and his challenger in this year’s presidential election, Prabowo Subianto, walk hand-in-hand during an event held in Jakarta on Sept. 23, 2018, in which they vowed to combat hoaxes and ethnic, religious, racial and ideological sentiments during the campaign period.
Opinion

Analysis: Shadow leadership, Jokowi’s attempt to cling to power

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto addresses reporters after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Monday, April 29, 2025.
Companies

Prabowo scolds ‘bad’ SOEs directors behind closed doors
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and Foreign Minister Sugiono and their Chinese counterparts Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun attend a press briefing after the first meeting of China-Indonesia joint foreign and defense ministerial dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House on April 21, 2025 in Beijing, China.
Editorial

Comprehensive, strategic ties with China
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono looks on during the first meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 28, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia calls for stronger cooperation at BRICS summit

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Spain grid operator report warned of blackout risk from renewables
Regulations

Furniture exporters decry new quarantine rule
Economy

RI secures $60m for floating solar project through JETP
Society

Free meals program lacks public transparency, accountability: ICW
Society

BGN to improve food safety standards following mass poisoning incidents
Economy

Industry minister admits legal loopholes enable transshipment through RI
Society

Govt urged to disclose coal power plants' emissions data
Regulations

Ministry plans to make use of unlicensed oil wells
