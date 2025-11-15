TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Indonesia emerging as key gold market, WGC says
False national heroes
Ford eyes local factory in Indonesia
Observers warn Bali administration of discriminatory driver requirements

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Indonesia emerging as key gold market, WGC says
False national heroes
Ford eyes local factory in Indonesia
Observers warn Bali administration of discriminatory driver requirements

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

COP30 and the legitimate rights of indigenous peoples

Any climate agenda must involve indigenous peoples, who play a vital role in tacking global warning through the traditional wisdoms they have applied to managing their customary forests and lands, long before "climate change" entered the global lexicon.

Mimin Dwi Hartono (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, November 15, 2025 Published on Nov. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-11-14T09:36:45+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
One man show: Ngigoro, 62, an elder of the O’Hongana Manyawa indigenous tribe who left the forest and now lives in a village with his mother, stands beside an allegedly contaminated river on April 16, 2025 in East Halmahera, North Maluku. One man show: Ngigoro, 62, an elder of the O’Hongana Manyawa indigenous tribe who left the forest and now lives in a village with his mother, stands beside an allegedly contaminated river on April 16, 2025 in East Halmahera, North Maluku. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba )

T

he 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil, now underway until Nov. 21, has been marked by protests from hundreds of indigenous peoples of the Amazon, who forced their way into the proceedings. COP30 must strengthen the role and protection of indigenous peoples in addressing climate change and forest conservation.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights emphasized that climate change had led to violations of their rights to life, adequate livelihood, food, water, housing and health. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres once stated, humanity is at stake as the impacts of climate change are extremely rapid, especially on vulnerable groups such as indigenous peoples.

Indigenous peoples play an important role in tackling climate change due to their wisdom in forest management, biodiversity conservation and combating forest and land degradation.

According to the International Labour Organization, 476 million indigenous peoples live in 90 countries worldwide, representing just 6 percent of the global population but inhabiting 22 percent of the world’s territory. Most of these territories consist of primary forests that remain intact and protected. Similarly, most indigenous peoples in Indonesia live in and depend on forest areas that serve as the lungs of the Earth, making them vital actors in combating climate change.

However, their strategic position contrasts sharply with the treatment and conditions indigenous peoples experience.

According to the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN), the seizure of indigenous territories rose sharply from 2.5 million hectares reported in 2023 to 2.8 million hectares in 2024. These acts of forfeiture were accompanied by criminalization and violence, including against indigenous women and elders. The land grabs occurred for forestry, mining and plantation concessions, as well as for national strategic projects and climate-related initiatives.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) also recorded similar conditions, revealing the dire state of protection for indigenous peoples, which remains minimal. Between 2020 and 2024, Komnas HAM received 2,780 complaints related to agrarian conflicts, many involving indigenous communities.

Popular

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Indonesia emerging as key gold market, WGC says

Indonesia emerging as key gold market, WGC says
False national heroes

False national heroes

Related Articles

The fraught politics of corporate disclosures

Climate cost of leaving methane on the table

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Pancasila in the digital age: Reclaiming Indonesia’s ethical compass

To make the state great again

Related Article

The fraught politics of corporate disclosures

Climate cost of leaving methane on the table

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Pancasila in the digital age: Reclaiming Indonesia’s ethical compass

To make the state great again

Popular

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Indonesia emerging as key gold market, WGC says

Indonesia emerging as key gold market, WGC says
False national heroes

False national heroes

More in Opinion

 View more
Customary deliberations held by the Manusela Indigenous Community in the northern part of Seram, Central Maluku, Maluku. (Images courtesy of Aliansi Masyarakat Adat Nusantara (AMAN))
Academia

COP30: Turning Indonesia’s indigenous rights pledges into legal protections
One man show: Ngigoro, 62, an elder of the O’Hongana Manyawa indigenous tribe who left the forest and now lives in a village with his mother, stands beside an allegedly contaminated river on April 16, 2025 in East Halmahera, North Maluku.
Academia

COP30 and the legitimate rights of indigenous peoples
President Prabowo Subianto (third right) listens to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (second right) as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (center) looks on, while Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (second left) speaks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (third left) on Oct. 26, 2025, as world leaders exit the stage following the opening ceremony of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Academia

47th ASEAN Summit: A paradox of diplomacy and delay

Highlight
New police officers perform during a commissioning ceremony for around 2,000 graduates from military and police academies at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on July 23, 2025.
Politics

Court ruling bolsters calls for police reform
North Jakarta school blast cartoon
Editorial

Childhood lost, online
Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein looks at Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto after bestowing the Bejeweled Grand Cordon of Al Nahda on Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, November 14, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

In Jakarta, Prabowo greets 'brother' King Abdullah II of Jordan

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Men moving 81 macaques, meth arrested in Thailand
Europe

EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules
Asia & Pacific

China tells citizens to avoid Japan travel as Taiwan row grows
Economy

Trump signs order to lower tariffs on beef, coffee, other goods
Asia & Pacific

Australian energy minister to push for hosting COP31 at Brazil climate summit
Tech

Video podcasts become next streaming battleground
Asia & Pacific

Trump says Cambodia, Thailand going to be fine after calls over conflict
Archipelago

20 missing after landslide hits village in Central Java
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

COP30 and the legitimate rights of indigenous peoples

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.