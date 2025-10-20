TheJakartaPost

Rp 13 trillion seized from palm oil firms

Praising the efforts of officials involved in the recovery, Prabowo also warned business leaders across all industries that it was “impossible” for them to get away with corrupt practices in today’s interconnected world, reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting national sovereignty and public welfare.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, October 20, 2025

Pile it high: President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the handover of funds seized from companies involved in a crude palm oil (CPO) corruption case at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2025. The AGO returned around Rp 13.2 trillion (US$825 million) to the state, recovered from illegal CPO export permits.

he law will prevail over corrupt business interests, President Prabowo Subianto declared on Monday as the government formally received some Rp 13 trillion (US$825 million) recovered from a high-profile crude palm oil (CPO) corruption case. He warned that the state would continue pursuing bad actors to hold them accountable.

The President described corruption cases that severely undermine the national interest, such as the export permit scandal involving palm oil companies Wilmar Group, Permata Hijau Group and Musim Mas Group, could be considered as a form of economic subversion, saying such practices harmed national priorities and made meaningful progress impossible.

Prabowo arrived at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Central Jakarta on Monday morning, accompanied by Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, to witness the ceremonial handover of the seized funds.

The case involved three companies that illegally obtained export permits for CPO and its derivatives in 2022, during a period of restricted shipments amid domestic shortages. The government recovered over Rp 13 trillion, with Rp 2.4 trillion of the funds displayed in stacks of cash in the AGO hall during the handover ceremony.

At the event, Prabowo condemned the greed of corporate actors who jeopardize national interests for profit, underscoring the immense scale and consequences of their crimes. 

“We could have renovated more than 8,000 schools, [or] improved the lives of 5 million Indonesians. I’m trying to illustrate the meaning of this money, money that’s almost lost,” he said.

Read also: AGO seizes ‘historic’ sum of money from palm oil corruption case

Pile it high: President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the handover of funds seized from companies involved in a crude palm oil (CPO) corruption case at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2025. The AGO returned around Rp 13.2 trillion (US$825 million) to the state, recovered from illegal CPO export permits.
Rp 13 trillion seized from palm oil firms
