AGO slaps travel ban on former tax chief, Djarum CEO amid graft probe

AGO spokesperson Anang Supriatna told The Jakarta Post on Thursday that the office had coordinated with the Immigration Directorate General to issue the six-month travel ban, which has been in effect since Nov. 14. 

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 21, 2025

Illustration of bribery and corruption. Illustration of bribery and corruption. (Shutterstock/Atstock Productions)

T

he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has imposed a travel ban on five individuals, including former taxation director general Ken Dwijugiasteadi and cigarette giant PT Djarum president director Victor Rachmat Hartono, as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged graft scheme involving attempts to reduce tax liabilities.

AGO spokesperson Anang Supriatna told The Jakarta Post on Thursday that the office had coordinated with the Immigration Directorate General to issue the six-month travel ban, which has been in effect since Nov. 14. 

The other three individuals on the list are tax consultant Heru Budijanto Prabowo, South Jakarta Tax Office auditor Karl Layman and Semarang Madya Tax Office head Bernadette Ning Dijah Prananingrum.

“The AGO requested these travel bans in connection with an alleged corruption case involving efforts to reduce a company’s or taxpayer’s liabilities during the 2016–2020 period by rogue officials at the Finance Ministry’s Taxation Directorate General [DJP],” Anang said.

He added that investigators had recently conducted raids at several undisclosed locations as part of the probe.

PT Djarum said it learned of Victor Hartono’s travel ban from media reports and had not received an official notice from the authorities, but added that it “respects the legal process” and would cooperate, Tempo reported.

