AGO seizes ‘historic’ sum of money from palm oil corruption case

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) displays stacks of money it confiscated from palm oil company Wilmar Group in relation to a court case about alleged corruption relating to palm oil export permits, during a press conference in Jakarta on June 17. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has seized what it claims to be the largest amount of money it ever confiscated from a corruption case.

The AGO presented at a press conference on Tuesday stacks of cash amounting to Rp 2 trillion (US$122.7 million), from the total of Rp 11.8 trillion it confiscated from major palm oil company Wilmar Group, which is accused of corruption in a 2022 export permit case.

“Today, perhaps, marked the largest sum of money we ever confiscated in history [for evidence],” AGO spokesperson Harli Siregar said.

The Rp 11.8 trillion money was seized from five companies operating under the Wilmar Group, namely Multimas Nabati Asahan, Multinabati Sulawesi, Sinar Alam Permai, Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia and Wilmar Nabati Indonesia.

AGO prosecutors are appealing with the Supreme Court a ruling from the Central Jakarta District Court that had cleared Wilmar and two other palm oil companies Permata Hijau Group and Musim Mas Group of corruption charges when obtaining permits for exporting crude palm oil in 2022, at a time when shipments were restricted.

Before the acquittal on March 19, the prosecutors had demanded the district court sentence the three corporate groups and order each one to pay Rp 1 billion in fines, with additional payments ranging from Rp 900 billion to Rp 11.8 trillion to compensate for the state losses.

AGO director for prosecution Sutikno said on Tuesday that his team would include the confiscated money in the list of evidence for the case at the Supreme Court. He said the prosecution would demand it be forfeited as a way “to compensate for the state losses the defendant [Wilmar] had caused”.