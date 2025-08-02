TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Danantara unveils sweeping reforms for SOE executive bonuses, incentives
Israel's far-right minister says he prayed at Al Aqsa mosque compound

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Danantara unveils sweeping reforms for SOE executive bonuses, incentives
Israel's far-right minister says he prayed at Al Aqsa mosque compound

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station

As part of their stay, the Crew-11 astronauts will simulate Moon landing scenarios that could be encountered near the lunar South Pole under the US-led Artemis program.

AFP
Sat, August 2, 2025 Published on Aug. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-08-02T15:35:39+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour sits on the launch pad at sunrise at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 1, 2025. NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 members are Mission Specialist Kimiya Yui from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), Commander NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, Mission Specialist Oleg Platonov of Roscosmos and Pilot NASA astronaut Mike Fincke. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour sits on the launch pad at sunrise at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 1, 2025. NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 members are Mission Specialist Kimiya Yui from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), Commander NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, Mission Specialist Oleg Platonov of Roscosmos and Pilot NASA astronaut Mike Fincke. (AFP/Gregg Newton)

A

n international team of four astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked Saturday with the orbiting International Space Station (ISS).

"Docking confirmed!", SpaceX posted on social media, along with a video showing the spacecraft making contact with the ISS at 2:27 a.m. Eastern Time, far above the southeast Pacific Ocean.

American astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan's Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov are joining the ISS on a six-month mission. They lifted off Friday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, their capsule mounted on a Falcon 9 rocket.

It is the 11th crew rotation mission to the ISS under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, created to succeed the Space Shuttle era by partnering with private industry.

"We have cold drinks, hot food, and us waiting -- see you soon," the ISS crew told the new arrivals shortly after contact, according to the posted video.

"Hello Space Station -- Crew 11 is here and we are super excited to join," Fincke replied.

As part of their stay, the Crew-11 astronauts will simulate Moon landing scenarios that could be encountered near the lunar South Pole under the US-led Artemis program. Using handheld controllers and multiple display screens, they will test how shifts in gravity affect astronauts' ability to pilot spacecraft, including future lunar landers.

Continuously inhabited since 2000, the ISS functions as a testbed for research that supports deeper space exploration, including eventual missions to Mars.

Among Crew-11's more colorful cargo items are Armenian pomegranate seeds, which will be compared to a control batch kept on Earth to study how microgravity influences crop growth.

The ISS is set to be decommissioned after 2030, with its orbit gradually lowered until it breaks up in the atmosphere over a remote part of the Pacific Ocean called Point Nemo, a spacecraft graveyard.

Popular

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station

SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Related Articles

Trump pulls Musk ally's NASA nomination, will announce replacement

Pentagon to brief Musk on top-secret plan for potential war with China

Crew launch to ISS paves way for 'stranded' astronauts' return

Elon Musk wields chainsaw at conservative gathering, a gift from Argentina's Milei

SpaceX capsule for stuck astronauts docks at space station

Related Article

Trump pulls Musk ally's NASA nomination, will announce replacement

Pentagon to brief Musk on top-secret plan for potential war with China

Crew launch to ISS paves way for 'stranded' astronauts' return

Elon Musk wields chainsaw at conservative gathering, a gift from Argentina's Milei

SpaceX capsule for stuck astronauts docks at space station

Popular

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station

SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

More in Culture

 View more
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour sits on the launch pad at sunrise at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 1, 2025. NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 members are Mission Specialist Kimiya Yui from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), Commander NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, Mission Specialist Oleg Platonov of Roscosmos and Pilot NASA astronaut Mike Fincke.
Science & Tech

SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station
Looping love: Sheila Dara (seated) stars as the titular protagonist in Yandy Laurens’s ‘Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan’ (‘Sore: Wife from the future’), alongside Dion Wiyoko as her husband Jonathan. Courtesy of Cerita Films
Entertainment

Romantic drama ‘Sore’ captures hearts, rakes in over 2 million views
Dutch artist Alfons Kennis displays the bust mould of Mos'anne.
Science & Tech

Artists, scientists breathe life into prehistoric woman

Highlight
Indonesian victims of human trafficking in Myanmar arrive at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten on Feb. 28, 2025, after being flown from Thailand following their handover by the Myanmar government to Thailand. Myanmar handed over 84 Indonesians to Thailand on Feb. 27, officials said, the latest group of alleged scam centre workers set to be repatriated from the region.
Society

Govt under fire for lack of protection for trafficking victims
A police officer stands guard in front of a Christian prayer house following a violent disruption of religious activities in Padang Sarai, Padang, West Sumatra, on July 28, 2025. A group of residents vandalized the property belonging to the Indonesian Faithful Christian Church (GKSI) Anugerah Padang on July 27, 2025, leading to the arrest of nine individuals.
Editorial

Act more, regret less
Former trade minister Thomas Lembong waves his hands as he exits Cipinang Penitentiary in Jakarta on August 1, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto has granted him abolition, a form of clemency that eliminates a legal prosecution. Thomas was sentenced to four and a half years in prison two weeks ago, in a trial that had been largely considered politically motivated.
Politics

Prabowo reconciles with opposition through pardons

The Latest

 View more
Economy

RI manufacturers see tough times ahead as higher US tariffs kick in
Society

115 students cancel enrollment at Sekolah Rakyat, have been replaced: Minister
Middle East and Africa

Israel's far-right minister says he prayed at Al Aqsa mosque compound
Politics

Ex-minister Thomas, supporters thank Prabowo for pardon
Europe

Dormant Russia volcano erupts for first time in 450 years
Archipelago

Two foreign tourists arrested for robbery targeting money changers in Bali
Regulations

India will buy Russian oil despite Trump's threats, NYT reports
Asia & Pacific

Russia and China start 'practical part' of joint navy drills in Sea of Japan
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.