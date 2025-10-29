TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Microplastic rain: A call for responsible producers and good governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Microplastic rain: A call for responsible producers and good governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

OpenAI says a million ChatGPT users talk about suicide

In a blog post published on Monday, the AI company estimated that approximately 0.15 percent of users have "conversations that include explicit indicators of potential suicidal planning or intent."

News Desk (AFP)
San Francisco, United States
Wed, October 29, 2025 Published on Oct. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-10-29T16:36:08+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
This illustration picture shows artificial Intelligence (AI) smartphone app ChatGPT surrounded by other AI apps in Vaasa, Finland, on June 6, 2023. This illustration picture shows artificial Intelligence (AI) smartphone app ChatGPT surrounded by other AI apps in Vaasa, Finland, on June 6, 2023. (AFP/Olivier Morin)

D

ata from ChatGPT-maker OpenAI suggest that more than a million of the people using its generative AI chatbot have shown interest in suicide.

In a blog post published on Monday, the AI company estimated that approximately 0.15 percent of users have "conversations that include explicit indicators of potential suicidal planning or intent."

With OpenAI reporting more than 800 million people use ChatGPT every week, this translates to about 1.2 million people.

From The Weekender

Inside Indonesia’s grave seekers: Tracing ancestors to find belonging

When family trees end in a lopped limb, a new generation of descendants is turning to cemeteries to recover their history, relink their lineage and rediscover what it means to remember those who came before.

Read on The Weekender

The company also estimates that approximately 0.07 percent of active weekly users show possible signs of mental health emergencies related to psychosis or mania -- meaning slightly fewer than 600,000 people.

The issue came to the fore after California teenager Adam Raine died by suicide earlier this year. His parents filed a lawsuit claiming ChatGPT provided him with specific advice on how to kill himself.

OpenAI has since increased parental controls for ChatGPT and introduced other guardrails, including expanded access to crisis hotlines, automatic rerouting of sensitive conversations to safer models, and gentle reminders for users to take breaks during extended sessions.

OpenAI said it has also updated its ChatGPT chatbot to better recognize and respond to users experiencing mental health emergencies, and is working with more than 170 mental health professionals to significantly reduce problematic responses.

 

Popular

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite

Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

Related Articles

AI rules pushed to 2026 as govt charts next move

AI not a reliable source of news, EU media study says

AI experts, politicians urge end to superintelligence quest

AI is hollowing out higher education

OpenAI to allow erotic content on ChatGPT

Related Article

AI rules pushed to 2026 as govt charts next move

AI not a reliable source of news, EU media study says

AI experts, politicians urge end to superintelligence quest

AI is hollowing out higher education

OpenAI to allow erotic content on ChatGPT

Popular

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite

Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

More in Culture

 View more
Blinding warning: In Entah Kapan (Who Knows When), Awan Simatupang presents a glowing neon structure made of illuminated celluloid strips. When lit, it recalls the blinding flash of Hiroshima, a stark reminder of humanity’s destructive power. (Courtesy of Awan Simatupang)
Art & Culture

Earth Society: Art in a time of unraveling
Behind the scenes: Rikat Parikesit (back, right) speaks about Waktunya Main’s musical Kakek dan Perahu Kuning (Grandfather and the yellow boat) during a press conference on Oct. 22 at Galeri Indonesia Kaya in Jakarta, ahead of the upcoming Festival Musikal Indonesia 2025. Joining him were fellow representatives of musical troupes that will perform at the festival in November.
Entertainment

A new rhythm for Indonesian theater
This illustration picture shows artificial Intelligence (AI) smartphone app ChatGPT surrounded by other AI apps in Vaasa, Finland, on June 6, 2023.
Science & Tech

OpenAI says a million ChatGPT users talk about suicide

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto attends a session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea on Oct. 31, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo urges unity as APEC faces uncertain outlook 
A general view of Karet Bivak Public Cemetery in Jakarta on Aug. 29, 2025.
Editorial

Grave matters ahead
A rooftop view of House of Padel’s court at Agora Mall, South Jakarta.
Companies

Indoor sports give ‘dying’ malls new lease on life

The Latest

 View more
Companies

China to exempt some Nexperia chips from export ban
Asia & Pacific

China sends its youngest astronaut to 'Heavenly Palace' space station
Asia & Pacific

India seizes endangered primates found in checked bag
Archipelago

13,000 ha of Nusantara forest damaged by illegal mining, farming
Companies

PT Indosat Tbk continues transformation towards AI-Native, amid growth
Asia & Pacific

Row leaves radioactive shipment stranded off Philippines
Academia

The story of MTV: The downfall of a music disrupter
Archipelago

Soldiers tortured, forced to admit LGBT involvement, killing one

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.