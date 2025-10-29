OpenAI says a million ChatGPT users talk about suicide

This illustration picture shows artificial Intelligence (AI) smartphone app ChatGPT surrounded by other AI apps in Vaasa, Finland, on June 6, 2023. (AFP/Olivier Morin)

In a blog post published on Monday, the AI company estimated that approximately 0.15 percent of users have "conversations that include explicit indicators of potential suicidal planning or intent."

D ata from ChatGPT-maker OpenAI suggest that more than a million of the people using its generative AI chatbot have shown interest in suicide.

In a blog post published on Monday, the AI company estimated that approximately 0.15 percent of users have "conversations that include explicit indicators of potential suicidal planning or intent."

With OpenAI reporting more than 800 million people use ChatGPT every week, this translates to about 1.2 million people.

From The Weekender Inside Indonesia’s grave seekers: Tracing ancestors to find belonging When family trees end in a lopped limb, a new generation of descendants is turning to cemeteries to recover their history, relink their lineage and rediscover what it means to remember those who came before. Read on The Weekender

The company also estimates that approximately 0.07 percent of active weekly users show possible signs of mental health emergencies related to psychosis or mania -- meaning slightly fewer than 600,000 people.

The issue came to the fore after California teenager Adam Raine died by suicide earlier this year. His parents filed a lawsuit claiming ChatGPT provided him with specific advice on how to kill himself.

OpenAI has since increased parental controls for ChatGPT and introduced other guardrails, including expanded access to crisis hotlines, automatic rerouting of sensitive conversations to safer models, and gentle reminders for users to take breaks during extended sessions.

OpenAI said it has also updated its ChatGPT chatbot to better recognize and respond to users experiencing mental health emergencies, and is working with more than 170 mental health professionals to significantly reduce problematic responses.