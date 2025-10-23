TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Indonesian gastronomy: On the knife-edge of a golden age
Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Indonesian gastronomy: On the knife-edge of a golden age
Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

AI not a reliable source of news, EU media study says

The mistakes included confusing news with parody, getting dates wrong or simply inventing events.

News Desk (AFP)
Paris
Thu, October 23, 2025 Published on Oct. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-10-23T13:25:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
This illustration picture shows artificial Intelligence (AI) smartphone app ChatGPT surrounded by other AI apps in Vaasa, Finland, on June 6, 2023. This illustration picture shows artificial Intelligence (AI) smartphone app ChatGPT surrounded by other AI apps in Vaasa, Finland, on June 6, 2023. (AFP/Olivier Morin)

A

rtificial intelligence assistants such as ChatGPT made errors about half the time when asked about news events, according to a vast study by European public broadcasters released Wednesday. 

The mistakes included confusing news with parody, getting dates wrong or simply inventing events.

The report by the European Broadcasting Union looked at four widely used assistants: OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft's Copilot, Google's Gemini, and Perplexity.

From The Weekender

Exquisite and approachable: Five easy French recipes from Indonesian cooks

French food doesn’t have to be complicated, as the Institut Français Indonesia’s French Recipe Competition shows.

Read on The Weekender

Overall, 45 percent of all AI answers had "at least one significant issue", regardless of language or country of origin, the report said.

One out of every five answers "contained major accuracy issues, including hallucinated details and outdated information." 

Of the four assistants, "Gemini performed worst with significant issues in 76 percent of responses, more than double the other assistants, largely due to its poor sourcing performance".

Between late May and early June, 22 public media outlets from 18 mostly European countries posed the same news questions to the AI assistants. 

Outdated information was one of the most common issues in the 3,000 responses.

When asked "Who is the Pope?", ChatGPT told Finnish public broadcaster Yle, and Copilot and Gemini told Dutch media outlets NOS and NPO, that it was "Francis", even though at the time he was already dead and replaced by Leo XIV.

Asked by French radio station Radio France about Elon Musk's alleged Nazi salute at Donald Trump's inauguration in January, Gemini responded that the billionaire had "an erection in his right arm", having apparently taken a satirical column by a comedian at face value.

"AI assistants are still not a reliable way to access and consume news," said Jean Philip De Tender, deputy director general at the EBU, and Pete Archer, head of AI at the BBC.

Despite these deficiencies, AI assistants are increasingly being used to get information, particularly by young people. 

According to a global report published in June by the Reuters Institute, 15 percent of people under 25 use them every week to get news summaries. 

 

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections

Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

Related Articles

AI experts, politicians urge end to superintelligence quest

Don't ask AI how to vote, says Dutch watchdog

ASEAN firms can’t afford to ignore EU’s AI Act

Buffering the shock: IEU-CEPA for resilient trade

The only way is up: Why EU-ASEAN trade is headed for success

Related Article

AI experts, politicians urge end to superintelligence quest

Don't ask AI how to vote, says Dutch watchdog

ASEAN firms can’t afford to ignore EU’s AI Act

Buffering the shock: IEU-CEPA for resilient trade

The only way is up: Why EU-ASEAN trade is headed for success

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections

Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

More in Culture

 View more
A CCTV camera footage, released by Gunma Prefectural Police via Jiji Press, shows a bear walking inside a supermarket in Numata, Gunma prefecture on Oct. 7, 2025. Bears have killed a record of at least seven people in Japan this year, the highest since 2006 when the survey started, an environment ministry official said Oct. 16.
Entertainment

Japanese film about man-eating bear delayed after deadly attacks
Local flair: Toothfish glazed in lemon sugar, served with ‘belimbing sayur’ (bilimbi) and rice crispies in a broth made from ‘bumbu kuning’ (yellow spice paste), exemplifies the infusion of local ingredients that is one of the hallmarks of August Jakarta. (Courtesy of August Jakarta)
Food

Indonesian gastronomy: On the knife-edge of a golden age
Converging cultures: Kuasa dalam Setara (Power in Equality) by Indonesian painter Eddy Susanto wins the 15th UOB Painting of the Year Award (Indonesia) in the established artist category. The circular work, measuring 130 centimeters in diameter, is created on translucent cowhide and acrylic sheet, rendered with a drawing pen.
Art & Culture

Where worlds meet, ‘Power in Equality’ finds its voice

Highlight
People take photos next to the ASEAN logo ahead of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Oct. 24, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia seeks key economic position in Asia-Pacific
President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo’s RCEP test
Wanderlust: Visitors cross a suspension bridge at the Situgunung tourist area in Sukabumi, West Java, on Nov. 26. Indonesia’s growing middle class has contributed to an increase in domestic travel.
Regulations

Tourism players feel sidelined by new ‘inclusive’ law

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Afghanistan, Pakistan to firm up truce at Istanbul talks
Entertainment

Japanese film about man-eating bear delayed after deadly attacks
Asia & Pacific

Thai PM to sign Cambodia ceasefire deal, skips summits over royal death
Asia & Pacific

Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit dies at 93​
Europe

French zoo workers say their goodbyes as two pandas head to retirement in China
Archipelago

Pantura Highway inundated for four consecutive days
Economy

China vows to raise household consumption 'significantly'
Asia & Pacific

Canada's Carney visits Asia to forge new alliances, reduce US dependence

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.