Jakarta Post
Prabowo-Gibran administration gets low scores

As President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka marked their first year in office on Monday, a new report revealed that public confidence in their administration remained low and both leaders received average performance scores of 3 and 2 out of 10, respectively.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, October 22, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto (top, center) delivers his speech as witnessed by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (top, right) on Oct. 20 during the plenary cabinet meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta.

A

s President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka marked their first year in office on Monday, a new report revealed that public confidence in their administration remains low, with both leaders receiving average performance scores of 3 and 2 out of 10, respectively.

The Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS) released its report on the government's one-year performance on Monday, based on findings from two surveys of 120 journalists from Sept. 30 to Oct. 13 and 1,338 people aged 18 and above from the general public from Oct. 2 and 17.

The figures marked a decline from a similar survey the Jakarta-based think tank released earlier this year, during the administration’s first 100 days, when Prabowo received a score of 5 and Gibran scored 3.

“There has been a decline in the performance quality of Prabowo and Gibran according to the findings,” Media Askar of CELIOS said.

In the general public survey, the majority of respondents felt that the administration had only partially fulfilled its campaign pledges, with 56 percent saying only a few promises were realized during its first year, while 43 percent believed none had been fulfilled.

More than 70 percent of public respondents said the execution of the government programs over the past year has been “poor” and “very poor”, while 80 percent of respondents said the government’s policy decisions were not aligned with public needs and priorities.

The overall leadership of the Red and White Cabinet, comprising over 100 members, has come under heavy criticism, with 64 percent of respondents rating it as either "poor" and "very poor." Public communication fared even worse, as more than 90 percent expressed dissatisfaction, also labeling it "poor" and "very poor.”

