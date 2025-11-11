Prabowo honors Soeharto, raising fears of authoritarian resurgence

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
wenty-seven years after his fall from power, President Prabowo Subianto has moved to restore his former father-in-law’s reputation by declaring Soeharto a national hero, reigniting debate over the late strongman’s repressive three-decade rule.
At a ceremony at the State Palace on Monday to mark National Heroes Day, Prabowo bestowed the National Hero title on Soeharto, with his eldest daughter Siti Hardijanti “Tutut” Rukmana and son Bambang Trihatmodjo receiving the honor on his behalf.
Soeharto was among ten figures granted the distinction, joining nationalists and activists recognized for their service to the country, such as late president Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid who was known as a champion of pluralism and moderate Islam and slain labor activist Marsinah.
During the ceremony, Soeharto, who held the rank of five-star general-was described as a figure in Indonesia’s independence struggle.
“As deputy commander of the People’s Security Agency [BKR] in Yogyakarta, he led the disarmament of Japanese troops in Kotabaru in 1945,” an announcer said, referring to the BKR, the precursor to the Indonesian Military (TNI).
Prabowo later emphasized that the 10 posthumous awardees had “sacrificed everything for the independence, sovereignty and honor of the Indonesian nation”.
