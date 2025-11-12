TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Limited options for pushing GDP
‘Betraying reformasi’: Survivors of human rights cases oppose plan to name Soeharto hero
Toyota, Pertamina to build $155m bioethanol plant in Lampung: Ministry

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Limited options for pushing GDP
‘Betraying reformasi’: Survivors of human rights cases oppose plan to name Soeharto hero
Toyota, Pertamina to build $155m bioethanol plant in Lampung: Ministry

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Prabowo's national car: Industrial renaissance or personal ambition?

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 12, 2025 Published on Nov. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-11-11T11:17:14+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Patriotic pride: President Prabowo Subianto (front), accompanied by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left, second row), Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (right, second row) and other military leaders, inspects forces from his presidential vehicle in October ahead of a ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the TNI at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Central Jakarta. Patriotic pride: President Prabowo Subianto (front), accompanied by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left, second row), Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (right, second row) and other military leaders, inspects forces from his presidential vehicle in October ahead of a ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the TNI at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto, who often arrives at the presidential office in a locally produced Maung vehicle, has renewed his promise to create Indonesia's first official national car within the next three years. Whether he can succeed where his predecessors failed remains uncertain, as both Soeharto and Joko "Jokowi" Widodo saw their own national car dreams fade due to political and economic missteps.

In a recent cabinet meeting, Prabowo ordered his ministers to begin using Maung vehicles, manufactured by the state-owned defense company PT Pindad, as their official cars. Over a hundred units have reportedly been ordered with approval from Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa. The president also said he has allocated funds and land for future factories to realize his ambitious industrial vision.

The decision to entrust PT Pindad with the project has raised eyebrows, with critics questioning whether this is another case of channeling lucrative state projects to military-linked entities. As defense minister under Jokowi, Prabowo worked closely with PT Pindad to produce military vehicles and equipment for the Indonesian Military (TNI).

Now, as president, his affinity for the military has become even more apparent. His first year in office has been marked by policies expanding military roles in civilian affairs, from revising the controversial military law to allowing active-duty officers to hold civilian posts and assigning troops to assist in farming and food distribution. PT Pindad's central role in the car project reinforces perceptions of a deepening militarization of his administration.

Yet, a national car project should aim to serve the public interest, not personal or institutional loyalty. PT Pindad has yet to release Maung for public sale, but one unit reportedly costs around Rp 600 million (US$36,000), or twice the average amount a middle-class family spends on a car. For the project to succeed, the vehicle must be both reliable and affordable. Otherwise, it risks becoming just another vanity project for the elite, detached from the realities of ordinary Indonesians who continue to buy cheaper, imported alternatives.

The numbers also paint a sobering picture. According to the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (Gaikindo), Indonesia's car ownership ratio stands at just 99 cars per 1,000 people, meaning fewer than 10 percent of Indonesians own a vehicle.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Prabowo's national car dream carries echoes of past failures. During Soeharto's New Order, the Maleo project led by then–research and technology minister B.J. Habibie promised a locally made affordable car, but the plan was derailed in 1996 when Soeharto handed control to his son Tommy Suharto's PT Timor Putra Nasional. Tommy imported and rebranded South Korean cars instead, leading Japan to file a World Trade Organization complaint against Indonesia in 1997 for unfair competition.

Popular

Agriculture at the heart of security

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Limited options for pushing GDP

Limited options for pushing GDP

Related Articles

Analysis: Prabowo's national car: Industrial renaissance or personal ambition?

The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

KPK pushes ahead with probe into Whoosh

Analysis: Regulating thrift, reviving industry

Prabowo, South Korea’s Lee hope to continue fighter jet project on APEC sidelines

Related Article

Analysis: Prabowo's national car: Industrial renaissance or personal ambition?

The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

KPK pushes ahead with probe into Whoosh

Analysis: Regulating thrift, reviving industry

Prabowo, South Korea’s Lee hope to continue fighter jet project on APEC sidelines

Popular

Agriculture at the heart of security

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Limited options for pushing GDP

Limited options for pushing GDP

More in Opinion

 View more
Former Constitutional Court chief justice Jimly Asshiddiqie (second left), former coordinating political, legal and security affairs minister Mahfud MD (center), Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (left), National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (second right) and former National Police chief Idham Aziz attend the inauguration of members of the Police Reform Acceleration Commission on Friday at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.
Academia

Police reform: Turning resistance into a path for transformation
Oxfam activists wearing oversized masks representing (from left to right) European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Argentina's President Javier Milei, United States President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney pose during their “Big Heads“ protest stunt at the riverbank of the Federal University of Para in Belem, Brazil, on Nov. 5, 2025 on the sidelines of the COP30 United Nations Climate Summit.
Academia

Why climate finance is not enough
Women students of various pesantren (Islamic boarding schools) across Central Sulawesi participate in an event on Oct. 22 to mark National Santri Day at Alkharaat Islamic boarding school in Palu.
Academia

‘Nobody’s Girl’, sexual violence, Virginia Giuffre and ‘santriwati’

Highlight
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2025 shows civil servant apartments under construction in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) project in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.
Regulations

Investors hold back as Nusantara plans scaled down
Reinstated and rebuked: Suspended lawmakers (from right) Adies Kadir, Ahmad Sahroni, Surya “Uya Kuya” Utama, Eko Hendro Purnomo and Nafa Urbach attend a verdict hearing at the House of Representatives ethics committee in the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, November 05.
Editorial

Lawmakers’ ethics crisis
Siti Hardijanti Rukmana talks with Bambang Trihatmodjo standing beside the photograph of former Indonesian president Soeharto, as Soeharto receives the title of a national hero during National Heroes' Day at the State Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2025.
Politics

Positive online sentiment greets Soeharto’s national hero title

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Asian markets up on hopes over shutdown deal, rate cut
Academia

Police reform: Turning resistance into a path for transformation
Academia

Why climate finance is not enough
Society

Always on call: How firefighters won the public’s heart
Archipelago

Measles outbreaks kill one in Pekanbaru, 20 in Sumenep
Politics

Police reform team begins work amid skepticism
Academia

Democracy doesn’t need heroes
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo's national car: Industrial renaissance or personal ambition?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Prabowo's national car: Industrial renaissance or personal ambition?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.