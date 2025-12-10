AI is not the risk. Our habits are

A man tries glasses with AI on July 29 during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) at the Shanghai World Expo and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. (AFP/Hector Retamal)

A nation’s relationship with technology is forged in childhood, where habits of curiosity, perseverance and independent reasoning are either nurtured or suppressed.

A rtificial Intelligence captures the global imagination because it projects an image of immense power. Yet, the true test of AI is not the sophistication of the machine, but the culture that attempts to operate it.

Many nations clamor for advanced systems, confusing desire with readiness. But sophisticated tools inevitably fracture when introduced into institutions that lack discipline and honesty. Technology acts as a relentless stress test for integrity and critical thinking. If these human foundations are weak, the system will fail, regardless of how advanced the algorithm may be.

This pattern is already visible. Organizations frequently announce ambitious digital transformations while their internal processes remain archaic. Meetings rely on improvisation rather than preparation; documentation is shunned.

The result is a modern engine bolted onto a rusting chassis, outwardly sleek, but inwardly fragile. Technology does not erase cultural weaknesses, it exposes them with unforgiving clarity.

Recent events illustrate this dynamic. We often see urgent human needs met with slow, uneven responses, while highly visible, symbolic actions are executed with lightning speed. This contrast reveals a structural habit: systems that are reactive to optics but hesitant in the face of genuine suffering.

A nation that fails to prioritize human dignity in its daily operations will struggle to manage advanced technology. AI does not correct a deficit of responsibility, it amplifies it.

These institutional weaknesses do not manifest spontaneously in adulthood; they germinate much earlier. A nation’s relationship with technology is forged in childhood, where habits of curiosity, perseverance and independent reasoning are either nurtured or suppressed.