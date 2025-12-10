TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia
Avatar 3 aims to become end-of-year blockbuster
Calls grow for Indonesia to accept foreign disaster aid

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia
Avatar 3 aims to become end-of-year blockbuster
Calls grow for Indonesia to accept foreign disaster aid

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Warm oceans seem to be turning even ‘weak’ cyclones deadly

Cyclones Ditwah and Senyar show we must prepare for storms that are weak in wind but extreme in rain.

Ligin Joseph (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Wed, December 10, 2025 Published on Dec. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-12-09T14:33:05+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A woman covered in mud stands on a street filled with mud after a flash flood hit the area in Aceh Tamiang, Aceh, on Dec. 6, 2025. A woman covered in mud stands on a street filled with mud after a flash flood hit the area in Aceh Tamiang, Aceh, on Dec. 6, 2025. (AFP/YT Hariono)

T

he final week of November was devastating for several South Asian countries. Communities in Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Thailand were inundated as Cyclones Ditwah and Senyar unleashed days of relentless rain. Millions were affected, more than 1,500 people lost their lives, hundreds are still missing and damage ran into multiple millions of dollars. Sri Lanka’s president even described it as the most challenging natural disaster the island has ever seen.

When disasters like this happen, the blame often falls on a failure in early warnings or poor preparedness. This was the case with major floods in Kerala, south India, in 2018, which devastated my hometown.

But this time, the forecasts were largely accurate; the authorities knew the storms were coming, yet the devastation was still immense.

So, if the forecasts were good enough, why were the impacts still so severe?

One emerging explanation is that these storms were not dangerous because of their winds, but because they produced unusually intense rainfall.

Consider Cyclone Ditwah. Its peak winds were around 75 kilometers per hour. That is windy, but nothing special. In the United Kingdom, it would be classified merely as a “gale” rather than a “storm”. It was far weaker than the 220 km/h winds of the powerful 1978 cyclone that also struck Sri Lanka. Yet Ditwah still caused massive devastation.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

What explains this apparent contradiction? It is too early to say definitively, but climate change is likely a part of the story. Even when storms are not especially strong in wind terms, the amount of rain they carry is increasing.

A well established meteorological rule helps explain why. For every degree of global warming, the atmosphere can hold about 7 percent more moisture.

As the planet warms, the air above us becomes a larger reservoir, waiting to dump more water on us. When storms form, they can tap into this expanded supply, often in extremely short bursts. Even if wind speeds are modest, the rainfall alone can be catastrophic.

Warming oceans play an even more powerful role, as cyclones draw their energy from warm ocean waters. Satellite data from late November show just how warm the eastern Indian Ocean was, with large areas more than 1 degree Celsius above normal during Ditwah and Senyar.

Such warm anomalies are no longer unusual. The oceans have absorbed more than 90 percent of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases, and long-term observations show a clear upward trend in ocean temperatures.

That does not necessarily mean cyclones are becoming more frequent, their formation still depends on other ingredients, such as low wind shear (small differences in wind speed and direction with height) and the right atmospheric structure.

What warmer oceans do change, however, is the amount of energy available to any storm that does manage to form. When the ocean is warmer, cyclones have more fuel and evaporation increases, loading the atmosphere with moisture that can fall as intense rain once a storm develops. Even weak cyclones can therefore hold exceptional amounts of rain.

The winds near the surface help this process along. As they move across the ocean, they sweep away the moisture-filled air just above the water and replace it with drier air, allowing evaporation to continue. Put together, warmer oceans, higher evaporation and an atmosphere that can store more moisture, these factors can significantly intensify the rainfall associated with cyclones.

Local geography amplified these effects. Both Ditwah and Senyar formed unusually close to land and traveled along the coastline for an extended period. This meant they stayed over warm waters long enough to continuously draw moisture, but remained close enough to land to dump that moisture as intense rainfall almost immediately.

Cyclone Ditwah, in particular, moved slowly as it approached Sri Lanka. Slow-moving storms can be especially dangerous as they repeatedly dump rain over the same area. Even if winds are weak, this combination of warm seas, coastal proximity and slow forward speed can be devastating.

These storms suggest that climate change, especially ocean warming, is reshaping the risks posed by cyclones. The most dangerous storms may no longer simply be the ones with the strongest winds, but also the ones with the most moisture.

Forecasting systems, including new AI-powered weather models, are getting better at predicting cyclone tracks and wind speeds. Yet rainfall-driven flooding remains far harder to forecast. As oceans continue to warm, governments and disaster agencies will need to prepare for storms that may be weak in wind but extreme in rain.

These insights are based on preliminary analysis and emerging scientific understanding. More detailed peer-reviewed studies will be needed to pinpoint exactly why Ditwah and Senyar produced such extreme rainfall. But the pattern that is emerging, weak cyclones delivering outsized floods in a warming world, must not be ignored.

---

The writer is a PhD candidate in oceanography at University of Southampton, in the United Kingdom. This article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

 

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship

NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

Related Articles

Asia's stocks ride a reform wave, but rough seas lie ahead

Prabowo focuses on health on Pakistan trip

Indonesia and Norway: Cementing middle power cooperation in a turbulent time

Related Article

Asia's stocks ride a reform wave, but rough seas lie ahead

Prabowo focuses on health on Pakistan trip

Indonesia and Norway: Cementing middle power cooperation in a turbulent time

Sri Lanka unveils cyclone aid plan as rains persist

Police identify 290 North Sumatra disaster victims

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship

NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

More in Opinion

 View more
A spat affects tourism: Members of a Chinese tour group cross a road in the Ginza shopping district on Monday in Tokyo. Japanese tourism and retail shares dived on Monday, Nov. 17, after China warned its citizens to avoid the tourist hot spot in a spat over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan.
Academia

Why the US will never abandon Taiwan

An electronic display board shows the daily movement of the Nikkei Stock Average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday in Tokyo.
Academia

Asia's stocks ride a reform wave, but rough seas lie ahead
A man tries glasses with AI on July 29 during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) at the Shanghai World Expo and Convention Center in Shanghai, China.
Academia

AI is not the risk. Our habits are

Highlight
Survivor Rosmaniah Nasution, 70, sits as she takes a break while collecting valuable goods from her grocery shop that was heavily damaged following a deadly flash flood in Batang Toru, South Tapanuli, North Sumatra, December 6, 2025.
Archipelago

Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters
A woman hangs up clothes she just washed amidst the devastating condition caused by the flash flood that struck the area in Aceh Tamiang, Aceh province on December 6, 2025. Ruinous floods and landslides have killed more than 900 people in Sumatra, officials said on December 6, with fears that starvation could send the toll even higher.
Editorial

Rights on borrowed time
This handout photograph taken and released by the Pakistan's President Office on December 8, 2025 shows Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto (C) walking along with his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari (L) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at the Nur Khan military airbase in Rawalpindi.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo focuses on health on Pakistan trip

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Italian energy firm Eni reveals a major gas discovery off East Kalimantan
Europe

Suspense swirls if Nobel peace laureate will attend ceremony
Asia & Pacific

Trump says to make phone call to stop Thai-Cambodia fighting
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia pull out of SEA Games in Thailand: Organizers
Academia

Why the US will never abandon Taiwan

Markets

Granite Asia raises $350 million for fund backed by Temasek, Khazanah, INA
Tech

Oil-rich UAE turns to AI to grease economy
Academia

Asia's stocks ride a reform wave, but rough seas lie ahead
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.