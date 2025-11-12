Today’s heroes are building Indonesia’s digital future

Junior high school students play the online game ‘Roblox’ on Sept. 9 during the Edublox extracurricular activity at the Solo Technopark in Surakarta, Central Java. (Antara/Mohammad Ayudha)

Today’s heroes require the same sort of courage that defined Indonesian independence, but this time to carve out the nation’s place in the global digital economy.

As Indonesia commemorates the spirit of heroism that defined its independence, we are reminded that courage takes many forms.

Decades ago, it was the courage of figures such as R.A. Kartini, Dewi Sartika, Mohammad Hatta and founding president Sukarno: pioneers who ignited the flame of independence and shaped the nation’s identity. Today, that courage is being tested on a new frontier defined by the pursuit of knowledge, innovation and technological progress.

The torch that once lit the path to freedom now burns brightly in the hands of Indonesia’s digital generation, writing the nation’s future across the skies of technology. In every era, courage gives birth to freedom, and knowledge gives rise to hope. The heroes of today are shaping Indonesia’s place in the global economy through innovation, collaboration and learning.

Over the past few decades, Indonesia has demonstrated extraordinary determination to progress. From expanding telecommunications infrastructure and accelerating mobile internet access to investing in digital education, each step has reflected a shared national resolve to grow and adapt.

More recently, we have entered a new era: one defined by artificial intelligence and cloud computing. These forces now underpin Indonesia’s digital economy, enabling people and organizations to create, connect and compete globally.

Investments continue to flow in from across the ecosystem, including in Indonesia, aimed at bringing advanced technologies closer to local innovators. These developments reflect both opportunity and responsibility, to ensure that digital transformation is secure, inclusive, rooted in human capability and capable of unlocking lasting economic value.

Yet technology and infrastructure are not enough. The true measure of progress lies in how well a nation prepares its people to harness these tools for innovation, creation and resilience.