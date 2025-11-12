TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Today’s heroes are building Indonesia’s digital future

Today’s heroes require the same sort of courage that defined Indonesian independence, but this time to carve out the nation’s place in the global digital economy.

Widya Listyowulan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 12, 2025 Published on Nov. 10, 2025

Junior high school students play the online game ‘Roblox’ on Sept. 9 during the Edublox extracurricular activity at the Solo Technopark in Surakarta, Central Java. Junior high school students play the online game ‘Roblox’ on Sept. 9 during the Edublox extracurricular activity at the Solo Technopark in Surakarta, Central Java. (Antara/Mohammad Ayudha)

As Indonesia commemorates the spirit of heroism that defined its independence, we are reminded that courage takes many forms.

Decades ago, it was the courage of figures such as R.A. Kartini, Dewi Sartika, Mohammad Hatta and founding president Sukarno: pioneers who ignited the flame of independence and shaped the nation’s identity. Today, that courage is being tested on a new frontier defined by the pursuit of knowledge, innovation and technological progress.

The torch that once lit the path to freedom now burns brightly in the hands of Indonesia’s digital generation, writing the nation’s future across the skies of technology. In every era, courage gives birth to freedom, and knowledge gives rise to hope. The heroes of today are shaping Indonesia’s place in the global economy through innovation, collaboration and learning.

Over the past few decades, Indonesia has demonstrated extraordinary determination to progress. From expanding telecommunications infrastructure and accelerating mobile internet access to investing in digital education, each step has reflected a shared national resolve to grow and adapt.

More recently, we have entered a new era: one defined by artificial intelligence and cloud computing. These forces now underpin Indonesia’s digital economy, enabling people and organizations to create, connect and compete globally.

Investments continue to flow in from across the ecosystem, including in Indonesia, aimed at bringing advanced technologies closer to local innovators. These developments reflect both opportunity and responsibility, to ensure that digital transformation is secure, inclusive, rooted in human capability and capable of unlocking lasting economic value.

Yet technology and infrastructure are not enough. The true measure of progress lies in how well a nation prepares its people to harness these tools for innovation, creation and resilience.

Junior high school students play the online game ‘Roblox’ on Sept. 9 during the Edublox extracurricular activity at the Solo Technopark in Surakarta, Central Java.
Today’s heroes are building Indonesia’s digital future
President Prabowo Subianto (second left) stands among other world leaders (from left) Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, United States President Donald Trump Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as they gather for a photo op on Oct. 13 during the 2025 Gaza Peace Summit, also known as the Sharm el-Sheikh summit after the Egyptian city that hosted the event.
Mediating in a broken world: How Indonesia can make a difference
Former Constitutional Court chief justice Jimly Asshiddiqie (second left), former coordinating political, legal and security affairs minister Mahfud MD (center), Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (left), National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (second right) and former National Police chief Idham Aziz attend the inauguration of members of the Police Reform Acceleration Commission on Friday at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.
Police reform: Turning resistance into a path for transformation

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) welcomes President Prabowo Subianto at Kirribilli House in Sydney on November 12, 2025.
Australia, Indonesia agree to sign new security treaty
Reinstated and rebuked: Suspended lawmakers (from right) Adies Kadir, Ahmad Sahroni, Surya “Uya Kuya” Utama, Eko Hendro Purnomo and Nafa Urbach attend a verdict hearing at the House of Representatives ethics committee in the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, November 05.
Lawmakers’ ethics crisis
Siti Hardijanti Rukmana talks with Bambang Trihatmodjo standing beside the photograph of former Indonesian president Soeharto, as Soeharto receives the title of a national hero during National Heroes' Day at the State Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2025.
Positive online sentiment greets Soeharto’s national hero title

