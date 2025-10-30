TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Microplastic rain: A call for responsible producers and good governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Microplastic rain: A call for responsible producers and good governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

A new rhythm for Indonesian theater

The curtain rises on Festival Musikal Indonesia 2025 from Nov. 14 to 16, spotlighting emerging voices and reimagined folklore at Jakarta’s Taman Ismail Marzuki.

Sylviana Hamdani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Thu, October 30, 2025 Published on Oct. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-10-29T08:02:05+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Behind the scenes: Rikat Parikesit (back, right) speaks about Waktunya Main’s musical Kakek dan Perahu Kuning (Grandfather and the yellow boat) during a press conference on Oct. 22 at Galeri Indonesia Kaya in Jakarta, ahead of the upcoming Festival Musikal Indonesia 2025. Joining him were fellow representatives of musical troupes that will perform at the festival in November. Behind the scenes: Rikat Parikesit (back, right) speaks about Waktunya Main’s musical Kakek dan Perahu Kuning (Grandfather and the yellow boat) during a press conference on Oct. 22 at Galeri Indonesia Kaya in Jakarta, ahead of the upcoming Festival Musikal Indonesia 2025. Joining him were fellow representatives of musical troupes that will perform at the festival in November. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

L

ong associated with the glittering stages of Broadway and London’s West End, musicals are now finding their own rhythm in Indonesia. In recent years, a new generation of local troupes has emerged, eager to tell Indonesian stories through music, dance and drama.

This November, some of the best will take the stage at Festival Musikal Indonesia (FMI) 2025, held at Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM) in Central Jakarta, from Nov. 14 to 16.

Launched in 2022 by the EKI Foundation and Indonesia Kaya, the festival was created from a shared belief that musical theater can be a vital force for cultural expression.

From The Weekender

Inside Indonesia’s grave seekers: Tracing ancestors to find belonging

When family trees end in a lopped limb, a new generation of descendants is turning to cemeteries to recover their history, relink their lineage and rediscover what it means to remember those who came before.

Read on The Weekender

“Musicals are a powerful medium to express Indonesia’s culture and identity,” said Billy Gamaliel, program manager of Indonesia Kaya, during a press conference at Galeri Indonesia Kaya in Jakarta on Oct. 22. “By combining music, dance, dialogue and visual art, musicals offer storytelling that resonates deeply with younger audiences. Because the form is multidisciplinary, it also helps drive the creative economy and create new job opportunities.”

After three years at Ciputra Artpreneur, this year’s festival moves to TIM, Central Jakarta’s long-celebrated artistic hub. “TIM has always been a home for the arts,” Billy said. “It has a strong artistic soul, and we want to integrate that spirit into FMI while giving the festival a fresh atmosphere.”

Three venues within TIM, Teater Besar, Teater Kecil and Teater Wahyu Sihombing, will host performances throughout the festival. The 1,200-seat Teater Besar will stage the headliners, while the smaller theaters spotlight emerging groups. Each space promises immersive lighting, evocative sets and music that reflect Indonesia’s cultural tones.

Fresh voices

Popular

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite

Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

Related Articles

Enthusiasm greets Ragunan night zoo

Where art meets energy: The faces and forms of Art Jakarta 2025

Total Enjoyment! at Gaia Music Festival: Jazz in The Valley 2024

Festival Musikal Indonesia returns with urban legends and much more

‘Setelah Lewat Djam Malam’ honors the emotional weight of a cinematic classic

Related Article

Enthusiasm greets Ragunan night zoo

Where art meets energy: The faces and forms of Art Jakarta 2025

Total Enjoyment! at Gaia Music Festival: Jazz in The Valley 2024

Festival Musikal Indonesia returns with urban legends and much more

‘Setelah Lewat Djam Malam’ honors the emotional weight of a cinematic classic

Popular

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite

Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

More in Culture

 View more
Blinding warning: In Entah Kapan (Who Knows When), Awan Simatupang presents a glowing neon structure made of illuminated celluloid strips. When lit, it recalls the blinding flash of Hiroshima, a stark reminder of humanity’s destructive power. (Courtesy of Awan Simatupang)
Art & Culture

Earth Society: Art in a time of unraveling
Behind the scenes: Rikat Parikesit (back, right) speaks about Waktunya Main’s musical Kakek dan Perahu Kuning (Grandfather and the yellow boat) during a press conference on Oct. 22 at Galeri Indonesia Kaya in Jakarta, ahead of the upcoming Festival Musikal Indonesia 2025. Joining him were fellow representatives of musical troupes that will perform at the festival in November.
Entertainment

A new rhythm for Indonesian theater
This illustration picture shows artificial Intelligence (AI) smartphone app ChatGPT surrounded by other AI apps in Vaasa, Finland, on June 6, 2023.
Science & Tech

OpenAI says a million ChatGPT users talk about suicide

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto attends a session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea on Oct. 31, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo urges unity as APEC faces uncertain outlook 
A general view of Karet Bivak Public Cemetery in Jakarta on Aug. 29, 2025.
Editorial

Grave matters ahead
A rooftop view of House of Padel’s court at Agora Mall, South Jakarta.
Companies

Indoor sports give ‘dying’ malls new lease on life

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Row leaves radioactive shipment stranded off Philippines
Academia

The story of MTV: The downfall of a music disrupter
Archipelago

Soldiers tortured, forced to admit LGBT involvement, killing one
Academia

Courts are shaping the future of climate action
Middle East and Africa

Turkey to hold Gaza peace plan meeting for Muslim states
Archipelago

More than 1,000 students fall ill after eating free meals
Interview

‘Revolusi’ returns home: David Van Reybrouck on youth, memory and the spirit of Bandung
Academia

Can ASEAN build trust in its electric future?

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A new rhythm for Indonesian theater

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.