Jakarta Post
House’s new rule on state institution evaluation challenged in court

Plaintiffs argue that the national legislature should stick to the law in performing its duty in monitoring and supervising state and judiciary institutions.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, February 27, 2025

House's new rule on state institution evaluation challenged in court A man walks inside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Oct. 18, 2024, ahead of the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka on Oct. 20. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

wo academics filed a judicial review petition challenging a revision to the House of Representatives’ internal rules that bestow the legislature with the authority to dismiss public officials as they see fit, something that critics say blurs the lines between legislative and executive power.

The petition was filed with the Supreme Court on Monday by lawyers representing the two plaintiffs: Setya Indra Arifin, a lecturer with the Nahdlatul Ulama University, and A. Fahrur Rozi, a student at the Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University in Jakarta.

They challenged Article 228 chapter 1 and 2 of the internal code of conduct that grants the House the authority to “periodically evaluate” officials who are appointed by the government and who have assumed office after being confirmed by the House.

The plaintiffs argued that the internal rule was not in line with the Legislative Institutions (MD3) Law, which requires that lawmakers exercise their right of inquiry, a decision that must be put to a vote, before they can declare a government official incapable and worthy of dismissal.

“The House’s supervision of independent [state] institutions should be done according to the law, while respecting the independence of those bodies in running its functions,” said Abdul Hakim, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiff, on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.

Offices that are currently subject to the new rules include the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court justices, commissioners of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the General Elections Commission (KPU) and the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu) as well as the Indonesian Military (TNI) and police chiefs.

Students eat lunches on Sept. 26, 2024, as part of a trial of the free nutritious meals program during their break time at school in Sukabumi, West Java.
Archipelago

Reports of food poisoning continue to haunt free meals program
A man walks inside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Oct. 18, 2024, ahead of the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka on Oct. 20.
Politics

House’s new rule on state institution evaluation challenged in court
A stock illustration of the assault word highlighted in a dictionary.
Archipelago

Central Java Police arrest officer for alleged fatal assault of detainee

President Director of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Riva Siahaan (center) walks into a detention car after being named as a suspect in a case of alleged corruption in the management of crude oil and refinery products at PT Pertamina Subholding and Cooperation Contract Contractors (KKKS) for 2018-2023 at the Attorney General's Office, Jakarta, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The Attorney General's Office has named seven suspects in the case of alleged corruption in the governance of crude oil and refinery products at PT Pertamina Subholding and Cooperation Contract Contractors (KKKS) in 2018-2023.
Politics

Prabowo vows to clean up fuel import corruption
In this file photo US President Donald Trump attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. President Donald Trump said Monday that he will shortly be talking with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about plunging oil prices and the impact on US producers.
Editorial

Decide swiftly, secure the country
Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita speaks during a press conference at the ministry's office in Jakarta on Feb. 26, 2025
Companies

Ministry, Apple agree to lift iPhone 16 sales ban

Academia

A middle power with ‘great and powerful friends’: Australia’s changing role in the region
Tech

Kredivo acquires earned wage access start-up GajiGesa
Archipelago

Reports of food poisoning continue to haunt free meals program
Companies

MR.D.I.Y. Indonesia Achieves Huge Milestone, Opening Their 1000th Store Nationwide
Politics

House’s new rule on state institution evaluation challenged in court
Archipelago

Central Java Police arrest officer for alleged fatal assault of detainee
Americas

Protests, resignations, spoons: US federal workers push back on Musk cuts
Markets

Indonesia backpedals on plan to halt sugar imports
