New TNI Law sees ‘historic’ legal pushback

A view of the Constitutional Court during a hearing at the court's building in Jakarta on May 9, on a judicial review petition challenging the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision. The court received at least 14 petitions challenging the law, arguing that the law was passed without meaningful public participation. (Antara/Fauzan)

The Constitutional Court will hear at least 14 petitions filed by university students, civic groups and private citizens challenging the newly enacted Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision, which was controversially passed despite widespread public opposition.

A wave of legal challenges has surfaced against the newly enacted Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision, with civil society groups, students and private citizens alleging procedural violations for the deliberation of the law that signal a rollback of decades of democratic reforms.

The Constitutional Court has received at least 14 judicial review petitions challenging the TNI Law revision, with most plaintiffs seeking to annul the law. A plaintiff also demanded Rp 80 billion (US$4.8 million) of financial restitution from President Prabowo Subianto and House of Representatives lawmakers over alleged legislative misconduct.

The legislature, largely controlled by parties supporting Prabowo, controversially passed the contentious amendment to the TNI Law in late March despite nationwide protest against the plan. The passage took place less than two months after the President formally gave a green light to the bill's deliberation.

The revised law introduced several changes, including expanding the number of state institutions where active military officers can be appointed without requiring them to resign or retire early from service. It also broadened the scope of non-combat operations for the military and raised the retirement age for active-duty officers.

Read also: New TNI Law could bring economic consequences

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

On Friday, Constitutional Court justices kicked off hearings for 11 of 14 filed petitions challenging the TNI Law on the procedural and substance terms. The nine justices were divided across three separate panels, allowing them to hold simultaneous hearings for the petitions.