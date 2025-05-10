TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
New TNI Law sees ‘historic’ legal pushback

The Constitutional Court will hear at least 14 petitions filed by university students, civic groups and private citizens challenging the newly enacted Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision, which was controversially passed despite widespread public opposition.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, May 10, 2025

A view of the Constitutional Court during a hearing at the court's building in Jakarta on May 9, on a judicial review petition challenging the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision. The court received at least 14 petitions challenging the law, arguing that the law was passed without meaningful public participation.

wave of legal challenges has surfaced against the newly enacted Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision, with civil society groups, students and private citizens alleging procedural violations for the deliberation of the law that signal a rollback of decades of democratic reforms.

The Constitutional Court has received at least 14 judicial review petitions challenging the TNI Law revision, with most plaintiffs seeking to annul the law. A plaintiff also demanded Rp 80 billion (US$4.8 million) of financial restitution from President Prabowo Subianto and House of Representatives lawmakers over alleged legislative misconduct.

The legislature, largely controlled by parties supporting Prabowo, controversially passed the contentious amendment to the TNI Law in late March despite nationwide protest against the plan. The passage took place less than two months after the President formally gave a green light to the bill's deliberation.

The revised law introduced several changes, including expanding the number of state institutions where active military officers can be appointed without requiring them to resign or retire early from service. It also broadened the scope of non-combat operations for the military and raised the retirement age for active-duty officers.

Read also: New TNI Law could bring economic consequences

On Friday, Constitutional Court justices kicked off hearings for 11 of 14 filed petitions challenging the TNI Law on the procedural and substance terms. The nine justices were divided across three separate panels, allowing them to hold simultaneous hearings for the petitions.

Hear me roar: A girl growls like a tiger as she waits for the opening of The Great 50 Show by the Oriental Circus Indonesia. JP/Dhoni Setiawan
Archipelago

Govt urged police to investigate alleged exploitation, assault of circus performers
Dangerous work: West Jakarta Police arrest 21 men carrying sharp weapons.
Archipelago

Police, Military to crack down on rogue mass organizations
A view of the Constitutional Court during a hearing at the court's building in Jakarta on May 9, on a judicial review petition challenging the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision. The court received at least 14 petitions challenging the law, arguing that the law was passed without meaningful public participation.
Politics

New TNI Law sees ‘historic’ legal pushback

Newly-elected Pope Leo XIV speaks during a mass with cardinals in the Sistine Chapel in The Vatican on May 9, 2025 in this photo taken and handed out by the Vatican Media.
Society

Indonesian Catholics welcome Pope Leo XIV with joy
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV
Editorial

‘Habemus papam Americanum'
A worker supervises loading and unloading services on March 28, 2023 at the Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. According to a recent Statistics Indonesia (BPS) report, Indonesian exports grew 7.13 percent year-on-year in September 2024 to US$23.56 billion, the highest figure since December 2022.
Regulations

Govt to deregulate import of some goods

Archipelago

Govt urged police to investigate alleged exploitation, assault of circus performers
Art & Culture

Female force: Kartini's legacy inspiring today’s changemakers
Archipelago

Police, Military to crack down on rogue mass organizations
Economy

Travel is back, but a rise in local trips highlights economic stress
Politics

New TNI Law sees ‘historic’ legal pushback
Opinion

Analysis: WB slashes RI’s growth outlook, casting doubt on Prabowo’s ambition
Society

Indonesian Catholics welcome Pope Leo XIV with joy
Editorial

‘Habemus papam Americanum'
