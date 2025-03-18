TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line

Lawmakers rushed to cross a “democratic red line” this week by insisting on revising the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, critics contend, despite attempts to appease public fears of the return to an authoritarian past.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, March 18, 2025 Published on Mar. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-03-17T20:37:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line In unison: High-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) officers salute during the force's leadership meeting on Jan. 31 at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

L

awmakers rushed to cross a democratic "red line” this week by insisting on revising the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, critics contend, despite attempts to appease public fears of the return to an authoritarian past.

The House of Representatives and the government are currently debating ways to expand the country’s vast military under President Prabowo Subianto, including by allowing more civilian roles for military personnel without the requirement for them to retire, which was a key reform after the fall of Soeharto’s New Order regime.

The House is scrambling to pass the bill, which in turn further entrenches the public’s negative sentiment following a weekend fiasco that saw protesting activists get ejected from secret marathon talks.

The latest draft of the bill, according to House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Prabowo’s own Gerindra Party, will revise three provisions in the 2004 TNI Law.

The most contentious of those provisions seeks to increase the number of state institutions to which military officers can be appointed without resigning or retiring from 10 to 16.

The new institutions are the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry, the Attorney General’s Office, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) and the National Agency for Border Management (BNPP).

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Around 180 activists and scholars along with 190 civil society organizations signed a petition on Monday to reject the revision.

Popular

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration
Indonesia issues permits for five Apple iPhone 16 models

Indonesia issues permits for five Apple iPhone 16 models
Indonesia plans launch of forestry-based carbon offset trade soon

Indonesia plans launch of forestry-based carbon offset trade soon

Related Articles

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

BPOM wants to rein in food, cosmetic influencers to prevent ‘chaos’

Lawmakers consider amnesty for unregistered migrant workers

Concerns raised over TNI’s role in Papua food estate

Balancing democracy

Related Article

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

BPOM wants to rein in food, cosmetic influencers to prevent ‘chaos’

Lawmakers consider amnesty for unregistered migrant workers

Concerns raised over TNI’s role in Papua food estate

Balancing democracy

Popular

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration
Indonesia issues permits for five Apple iPhone 16 models

Indonesia issues permits for five Apple iPhone 16 models
Indonesia plans launch of forestry-based carbon offset trade soon

Indonesia plans launch of forestry-based carbon offset trade soon

More in Indonesia

 View more
In unison: High-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) officers salute during the force's leadership meeting on Jan. 31 at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta.
Politics

TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line
A student of state junior high school (SMPN) 1 Denpasar in Bali shows a variety of food received as part of the government free meals program on March 17, 2025.
Society

Government continues free meals program during Ramadan with processed food
An activist holds an umbrella with an inscription that reads “Return the Indonesian Military (TNI) to the barrack!“ during the 851th Kamisan rally in front of the State Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 13, 2025.
Politics

TNI makes officer rotation amid overreach concerns

Highlight
An activist holds an umbrella with an inscription that reads “Return the Indonesian Military (TNI) to the barrack!“ during the 851th Kamisan rally in front of the State Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 13, 2025.
Politics

Top lawmaker claims TNI bill will limit military role
Art of production: An artisan draws a special Lebak batik motif on Nov. 8, 2023 at the Chanting Pradana gallery in Lebak regency, Banten. The Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Ministry will accelerate disbursement of soft loans to help SMEs withstand the global economic slowdown.
Editorial

Costly cooperatives gamble
A screenshot from March 15, 2025, shows a clone website posing as 'The Jakarta Post' with a fake news article linked to an ad found on Meta's Facebook platform.
Companies

Fake news ads with alleged cybercrime rampant on Meta platforms

The Latest

 View more
Politics

TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line
Editorial

Extradition or escape?
Society

Government continues free meals program during Ramadan with processed food
Politics

TNI makes officer rotation amid overreach concerns
Regulations

Govt to prioritize SOEs to work on coal-to-DME projects
Archipelago

Youth brawl in Southeast Maluku leaves two dead, police officers injured
Europe

North Macedonia mourns dozens killed in nightclub blaze
Economy

Manufacturing, agricultural exports up strongly as coal shipments slump
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.