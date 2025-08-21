Bekasi quake shakes Jakarta into preparedness debate

Rescuers inspect a musholla (prayer room) in Bekasi regency, West Java, that was damaged during the 4.9-magnitude earthquake in the region on Aug. 20. (Antara/Handout)

Although the Bekasi quake caused no casualties or major structural damage, both the central government and local administrations across Greater Jakarta must remain alert to the risks of land-based quakes given West Java’s many active faults.

A uthorities are continuing to assess damage and monitor casualties after a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Bekasi, West Java, on Wednesday night, shaking the Greater Jakarta area and sparking concern over the capital’s preparedness for seismic disasters.

The quake struck at 7:54 p.m. with its epicenter 19 kilometers southeast of Bekasi regency at a depth of 10 km. Tremors rippled across Greater Jakarta and were felt as far as Karawang regency and Bandung, the West Java capital, prompting residents to evacuate buildings and seek safety in open areas.

Several public services were briefly disrupted, with commuter line trains (KRL) across Greater Jakarta and the Whoosh Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway temporarily suspended.

Disaster mitigation authorities moved quickly to provide relief efforts and assess the impact. By Thursday morning, the Karawang Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) reported damage to 37 houses and four public facilities and government buildings across five districts.

“We have received reports that 101 residents were affected by the quake,” Karawang BPBD logistics and emergency response head Feri Muharram said in a statement on Thursday, adding that no casualties had been reported.

In Bekasi regency, local BPBD officials reported only minor damage to a musholla (prayer room) in Bojongmangu district, while Jakarta confirmed no injuries or structural damage to buildings and public facilities.