Bekasi quake shakes Jakarta into preparedness debate

Although the Bekasi quake caused no casualties or major structural damage, both the central government and local administrations across Greater Jakarta must remain alert to the risks of land-based quakes given West Java’s many active faults.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, August 21, 2025



Rescuers inspect a musholla (prayer room) in Bekasi regency, West Java, that was damaged during the 4.9-magnitude earthquake in the region on Aug. 20. Rescuers inspect a musholla (prayer room) in Bekasi regency, West Java, that was damaged during the 4.9-magnitude earthquake in the region on Aug. 20. (Antara/Handout)

A

uthorities are continuing to assess damage and monitor casualties after a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Bekasi, West Java, on Wednesday night, shaking the Greater Jakarta area and sparking concern over the capital’s preparedness for seismic disasters.

The quake struck at 7:54 p.m. with its epicenter 19 kilometers southeast of Bekasi regency at a depth of 10 km. Tremors rippled across Greater Jakarta and were felt as far as Karawang regency and Bandung, the West Java capital, prompting residents to evacuate buildings and seek safety in open areas.

Several public services were briefly disrupted, with commuter line trains (KRL) across Greater Jakarta and the Whoosh Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway temporarily suspended.

Disaster mitigation authorities moved quickly to provide relief efforts and assess the impact. By Thursday morning, the Karawang Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) reported damage to 37 houses and four public facilities and government buildings across five districts.

“We have received reports that 101 residents were affected by the quake,” Karawang BPBD logistics and emergency response head Feri Muharram said in a statement on Thursday, adding that no casualties had been reported.

Read also: Dozens injured after magnitude 6.0 quake strikes Central Sulawesi

In Bekasi regency, local BPBD officials reported only minor damage to a musholla (prayer room) in Bojongmangu district, while Jakarta confirmed no injuries or structural damage to buildings and public facilities.

Rescuers inspect a musholla (prayer room) in Bekasi regency, West Java, that was damaged during the 4.9-magnitude earthquake in the region on Aug. 20.
Jakarta

Bekasi quake shakes Jakarta into preparedness debate
The street in front of the Bone Regency office in South Sulawesi is littered with debris on Tuesday night, Aug. 19, after a property tax protest turned violent hours earlier.
Archipelago

Attacks on journalists in Bone, Grobogan raise concerns on press freedom
President Prabowo Subianto (center, wearing white) greets ceremony attendants in the middle of a cultural performance after the flag-hoisting ceremony on Aug. 17 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Independence Day at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.
Politics

Prabowo’s state address sidesteps rights concerns

Highlight
Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer speaks to reporters about complaints over companies withholding diplomas, at South Jakarta Police headquarters on Monday, July 14, 2025.
Politics

KPK arrests deputy manpower minister in raid
A protester holds a sign that reads “Pati united. Down with arrogant regent who oppresses the people“ during a protest in Pati, Central Java on Aug. 13, 2025. At least tens of thousands of protesters gather in the city from across the regency to demand the resignation of Pati regent Sudewo triggered by his policy to increase the land and property tax by up to 250 percent.
Editorial

People power in Pati
Home Minister Tito Karnavian (center) attends a meeting with the House of Representatives Commission II overseeing home affairs at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on July 16, 2025.
Politics

Govt in crisis-control mode over tax hike

