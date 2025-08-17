Local governance under scrutiny amid property tax protests

Pushing back: A protester holds a sign on Wednesday that reads “Pati united. Down with arrogant regent who oppresses the people“ during a demonstration in Pati, Central Java. Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in the city from across the regency to demand the resignation of Pati Regent Sudewo, triggered by his policy to increase land and property taxes by up to 250 percent. (Antara/Aji Styawan)

Observers have pointed to arrogant attitudes shown by local leaders and a lack of meaningful participation in discussions on tax-related policies as being among the causes of recent public protests on tax rise in various regions across the country.

A lack of democratic and pro-people decision-making processes among regional administrations are blamed as the cause of mounting public unease over the exorbitant rise in land and property taxes in several regions in the past week.

The wave of protests in various regions began in Pati, Central Java, on Wednesday, when tens of thousands of residents flooded the streets of the regental capital to demand the resignation of Regent Sudewo.

The protest was triggered by his administration’s decision to increase land and building tax rates by up to 250 percent in some areas of the regency. Sudewo announced a rollback of the policy a week earlier, but public outrage persisted, with protests escalating into chaos that led to dozens of people injured.

Sudewo is now facing a possible impeachment after all eight parties in the Pati Legislative Council (DPRD), including his own Gerindra Party, agreed to exercise the right of inquiry to investigate the regent’s policies and formed a team to investigate potential misconduct.

The protest in Pati was followed by similar calls in other regions that have seen similar tax hikes, including in Cirebon, West Java, and Jombang, East Java.

But Cirebon Mayor Effendi Edo and Jombang Regent Warsubi downplayed the growing public backlash, saying that the tax hike was implemented based on recommendations from the central government.