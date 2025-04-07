TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

'Oligarchization' blocks meaningful public participation in lawmaking

Collective action that involves all stakeholders of civil society is necessary to prevent the country's encroaching descent into an oligarchy.

Rizky Argama (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, April 7, 2025 Published on Apr. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-04-04T21:27:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
'Oligarchization' blocks meaningful public participation in lawmaking Activists and intellectuals from Voices of Indonesian Mothers hold a rally at an intersection of Jl. Thamrin in Central Jakarta on March 28, 2025, demanding authorities to end violence against students protesting the revised Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in cities across the country. (Courtesy of Suara Ibu Indonesia/Olin Monteiro)

A

recent article published in the Bulletin of Indonesian Economic Studies in January, titled “Business-Politics Relations in Indonesia: Oligarchization of Democracy”, provides an academic foundation for the long-held hypothesis that oligarchs play a dominant role in Indonesia’s legislative process.

Written by Greenpeace Indonesia activists Iqbal Damanik, Arie Rompas and Zulfa Nadia, alongside academics Ward Berenschot (University of Amsterdam) and Eve Warburton (Australian National University), the article examines how key legislative products in Indonesia have been shaped to serve oligarchic interests.

One of the main findings of their study is the shift in political actors over time. Under Soeharto’s New Order regime, bureaucrats and career politicians dominated the scene. In contrast, post-1998 democratic Indonesia has been increasingly led by “politician-capitalists”, or individuals who simultaneously hold political power and maintain direct business interests. In other words, the country’s legislative and policymaking processes have become deeply knotted with oligarchic control.

The composition of the House of Representatives reflects this trend: 45 percent of members serving the 2019-2024 term have direct ties to the business world, up from 44 percent in 2014-2019. A similar pattern is evident in the executive branch, where 65 percent of government ministers in the 2019-2024 cabinet had business affiliations, up from 54 percent in the previous term.

This “oligarchization” of politics has resulted in a significant decline in public representation in policymaking. Rather than advancing the people’s aspirations, politicians are increasingly accommodate business interests.

But how exactly do these oligarchic networks ensure their priorities are manifested in law? At least five recurring strategies are employed to push through problematic laws, often benefiting business elites at the expense of public interest.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

First is sidestepping legislative priorities. One common tactic is the insertion of draft legislation not originally included in the National Legislative Program (Prolegnas). This method has been used to fast-track controversial bills into law. Examples include the 2020 revisions to Constitutional Court Law and the Minerals and Coal Law, the 2024 amendments to the laws on state ministries and presidential advisory councils, as well as the recently passed revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law.

Popular

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect
Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs

Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs
Killing trade together

Killing trade together

Related Articles

'Oligarchization' blocks meaningful public participation in lawmaking

Enough with police brutality: Activists

House vows openness, public participation in Police Law revision

Indigenous peoples’ rights: The ASEAN paradox

Anticorruption barrier

Related Article

'Oligarchization' blocks meaningful public participation in lawmaking

Enough with police brutality: Activists

House vows openness, public participation in Police Law revision

Indigenous peoples’ rights: The ASEAN paradox

Anticorruption barrier

Popular

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect
Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs

Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs
Killing trade together

Killing trade together

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump unveils his new tariff policy on April 2, 2025, in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, DC.
Academia

Trump's tariffs will accelerate US economic decline
Kitchen staff prepare assemble lunch trays at a caterer in the West Java city of Bogor on Jan. 6, 2025, the first day of President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program.
Academia

Restoring free meals program as a child nutrition initiative
Stack 'em up: Workers move containers on Sep. 10, 2024, at the Port of Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT), Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta.
Academia

Navigating protectionism: Indonesia and fragmented global trade

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto speaks during the launch of a new system for directly transferring allowances to regional public school teachers' bank accounts at the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry in Jakarta on March 13, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo connects with world leaders amid concerns over US tariffs
Demonstrators gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide “Hands Off!“ protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, Minnesota, on April 5, 2025.
Editorial

Killing trade together
A clerk counts United States banknotes on May 22, 2024, at a money changer in Jakarta. The rupiah depreciated against the US dollar to Rp 15,995 at the close of trading on May 28.
Economy

Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Central Sulawesi journalist found dead in Jakarta hotel

Politics

Spike in AGO caseload spurs debate over will vs. flex
Books

Authors hold protest against Meta for 'stealing' work to train AI
Academia

Trump's tariffs will accelerate US economic decline
Markets

Market panic deepens as world scrambles to temper Trump tariffs
Regulations

Indonesia will not retaliate against Trump tariff: Airlangga
Markets

US stock futures tumble indicating another plummet on Wall Street
Academia

Restoring free meals program as a child nutrition initiative
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

'Oligarchization' blocks meaningful public participation in lawmaking

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.