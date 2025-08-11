TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions
NASA astronauts depart space station after five-month mission
Palestinian Authority slams Israel's escalation in Gaza

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions
NASA astronauts depart space station after five-month mission
Palestinian Authority slams Israel's escalation in Gaza

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

When numbers serve power: GDP and moral hazard

When a government begins to believe its own hype, policy becomes unmoored from economic reality. 

Abdul Khalik (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, August 11, 2025 Published on Aug. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-08-10T15:44:01+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A scavenger collects garbage on Oct. 16, 2024, in the Ciliwung River in Manggarai, South Jakarta. A scavenger collects garbage on Oct. 16, 2024, in the Ciliwung River in Manggarai, South Jakarta. (Antara/Idlan Dziqri Mahmudi)

F

eeding President Prabowo Subianto’s ego with the wrong message is the last thing Indonesia needs. But that seems to be exactly what is happening. His long-dismissed dream of 8 percent annual GDP growth, once seen as political theater, now exerts real-world pressure on how economic figures are shaped. 

In effect, data has become a performance, not a reflection.

Indonesia’s statistical bureau, BPS, announced last week that the economy grew 5.12 percent year-on-year in Q2, its swiftest pace since mid-2023. That number became a baton brandished by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, who hailed it as vindication of her budgetary stewardship and declared with finality, “We trust BPS.” 

Yet behind the applause, whispers of skepticism circulated among economists, many of whom had pegged consensus growth at closer to 4.7 percent or 4.8 percent. The BPS figure failed the eye test. It jarred against slumping car sales, declining consumer confidence, contracting manufacturing and retreating foreign capital, as widely reported across Indonesia’s media.

This dissonance unveils a deeper malaise: moral hazard, where BPS faces little downside should the numbers overshoot, while political actors bask in the glow. BPS claims GDP rose because its own measured components, consumption (+4.97 percent), investment (+6.99 percent) and exports (+10.67 percent), rose too. Those internal figures then bolster the GDP total, creating a closed loop and the false logic of tautology, where assumptions validate themselves rather than withstand scrutiny.

Look at consumption. BPS prides itself on nearly 5 percent growth, yet car sales, a bellwether of consumer demand, fell almost 10 percent during the first half of 2025 and plunged another 22 percent in June alone. Retail sales barely moved and household sentiment dimmed. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Investment tells a similar tale. BPS declared a 7 percent leap, yet foreign direct investment, the clearest marker of global confidence, dropped 7.5 percent in one quarter, its steepest post-pandemic slide. Private-sector investment stalled, infrastructure packages arrived late in the quarter. 

Popular

'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance

'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

Related Articles

A startling GDP report

Researchers urge BPS to reveal details of GDP calculation

GDP up 5.12% on govt projects, consumer stimulus

Poverty rate hits another historic low as inequality narrows

Vietnam posts 7.5% growth in first half of 2025: Statistics office

Related Article

A startling GDP report

Researchers urge BPS to reveal details of GDP calculation

GDP up 5.12% on govt projects, consumer stimulus

Poverty rate hits another historic low as inequality narrows

Vietnam posts 7.5% growth in first half of 2025: Statistics office

Popular

'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance

'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

More in Opinion

 View more
Drivers for ride-hailing companies rally in Jakarta on May 20 in a mass protest for better pay and work conditions.
Academia

Equitable reform required for the ojol industry

A container ship sails out of port on Aug. 7 in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province .
Academia

Where is the global resistance to Trump?
A scavenger collects garbage on Oct. 16, 2024, in the Ciliwung River in Manggarai, South Jakarta.
Academia

When numbers serve power: GDP and moral hazard

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (left) inspects troops from a vehicle during the Operational Troops and Military Honours ceremony as he inaugurates commanders of Special Forces Command (Kopassus), Marine Corps, and Air Force Quick Reaction Command (Kopasgat) at Suparlan Airfield, in Bandung, West Java, August 10, 2025.
Politics

Massive TNI restructuring prompts militarization, budget concerns
A woman chooses clothes to purchase from a street vendor at a traditional market in Jakarta on April 2, 2024.
Editorial

A startling GDP report
Displaced Palestinians carry food parcels as they raid trucks carrying humanitarian aid in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, on Aug. 9, 2025. Nearly two years into the war in Gaza, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces mounting pressure to secure a truce to pull the territory's more than two million people back from the brink of famine and free the hostages held by Palestinian militants.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israel’s Gaza takeover plan

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Equitable reform required for the ojol industry

Asia & Pacific

South Korea's military has shrunk by 20 percent in 6 years as male population drops
Academia

Where is the global resistance to Trump?
Europe

Momentum sagging at UN plastic pollution treaty talks
Politics

East Kolaka regent arrested for graft when attending NasDem meeting
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia urges diplomacy as Malaysia resumes claim to Ambalat
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israel’s Gaza takeover plan
Academia

When numbers serve power: GDP and moral hazard
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

When numbers serve power: GDP and moral hazard

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.