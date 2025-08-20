TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Setya Novanto’s parole hurts antigraft commitment, critics say

Former House of Representatives speaker Setya Novanto was released early from prison after receiving parole on Independence Day, sparking furor among the public and antigraft activists.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, August 20, 2025 Published on Aug. 19, 2025

Former House of Representatives speaker and Golkar Party chairman Setya Novanto sits in the courtroom on April 24, 2018, during a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta. Setya, once among Indonesia's most influential politicians, was accused of taking millions in kickbacks and bribes linked to the issuance of e-IDs. Former House of Representatives speaker and Golkar Party chairman Setya Novanto sits in the courtroom on April 24, 2018, during a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta. Setya, once among Indonesia's most influential politicians, was accused of taking millions in kickbacks and bribes linked to the issuance of e-IDs. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he early release of former House of Representatives speaker and graft convict Setya Novanto has sparked criticism from antigraft activists, who argue the decision could further erode the country’s anticorruption commitment and undermine efforts to root out corruption among officials.

Setya, also a disgraced Golkar Party chair, was granted parole on Saturday, a day before the Independence Day celebration. 

He was released on the same day from the Sukamiskin Penitentiary in Bandung, West Java, where he has served his prison sentence after the court found him guilty in 2018 of accepting bribes pertaining to the rigging of the e-ID procurement project. The case caused Rp 2.3 trillion (US$141 million) in state losses.

Initially sentenced to 15 years in prison, Setya received a sentence cut after the Supreme Court ruled in his favor in a case review he filed in 2020. The court reduced his sentence to 12.5 years, making him eligible for parole this year after serving two-thirds of his prison term.

Although Setya has been released from prison, he is obliged to report to the Bandung Correctional Board (Bapas) once a month until April 2029, as confirmed by the Immigration and Corrections Ministry’s corrections directorate general spokesperson Rika Aprianti to The Jakarta Post

He is also only allowed to engage in politics 2.5 years after the official end of his prison term, as mandated by the Supreme Court’s ruling for his case review.

Rika also dismissed allegations that Setya’s parole was an act of favoritism: “All inmates who are granted parole are subject to close consideration.”

Former House of Representatives speaker and Golkar Party chairman Setya Novanto sits in the courtroom on April 24, 2018, during a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta. Setya, once among Indonesia's most influential politicians, was accused of taking millions in kickbacks and bribes linked to the issuance of e-IDs.
Setya Novanto’s parole hurts antigraft commitment, critics say
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri salutes the Red-and-White Flag during an Independence Day ceremony on Aug. 17 at party headquarters in Jakarta. Megawati, a former president, decided to forego the Independence Day ceremony at the Merdeka Palace to attend one held by her party.
Megawati’s absence on Independence Day highlights distance with Jokowi
Democracy at work: Workers at a polling station in Jakarta check voters' administrative details on Nov. 27 before people cast their ballots in the 2024 regional head elections, which was conducted simultaneously for the first time across 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies.
Political parties divided over court ruling on direct regional elections

Voters line up to cast their votes in the simultaneous regional elections at a polling station in Jakarta pn Nov. 27, 2024. Voters in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies pick regional leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Political parties divided over court ruling on direct regional elections
Indonesian Navy training vessel KRI Bima Suci sails past a border marker with Malaysia in Ambalat waters off Nunukan regency, North Kalimantan on Aug. 13, 2021.
Ending the spat over Ambalat
A vehicle rides past stacks of cargo containers at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta on July 7, 2025.
Southeast Asian exporters brace for US transshipment crackdown

